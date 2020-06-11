Clemson pitcher selected in MLB draft

TigerNet Staff by

Junior Clemson left-handed pitcher Sam Weatherly was drafted in the third round with the No. 81 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies. Weatherly, a Howell, Michigan native, was earned third-team All-America honors in the shortened season after going 2-0 with a 0.79 ERA and holding batters to a .096 batting average with 43 strikeouts. He earned MVP honors on the Clemson side of the series with South Carolina after pitching seven hitless and shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in a 7-1 Clemson win in Columbia. Weatherly is 4-0 all-time with the Tigers after 72 1/3 innings pitched in 33 appearances, totaling 106 strikeouts.

Out of high school, Weatherly was initially drafted in the 27th round by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The slot value for the pick is $755,300.

We were just talking about Sam Weatherly on our livestream. Made a big jump with his command this year after struggling with his command his first two years, when he was a two-way guy. Athletic and physical, mid-90s with a filthy slider from the left side, intriguing upside. https://t.co/lqUPFx2iD0 — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 11, 2020

With their 3rd-round pick (No. 81 overall) of the 2020 #MLBDraft, the #Rockies select @clemsonbaseball LHP Sam Weatherly, No. 85 on the Top 200 Draft Prospects list: https://t.co/L6ptipvuRo



Watch live: https://t.co/cmm19LX2BQ pic.twitter.com/CyZ4LDYdpj — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 11, 2020

Rockies just drafted a big leaguer! https://t.co/SOJExhezN3 — Monte Lee (@MonteLeeCU) June 11, 2020