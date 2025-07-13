Clemson transfer portal commit selected in MLB draft

Clemson transfer portal commit Ryan Wideman selected in MLB draft

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson top-rated transfer outfielder Ryan Wideman was drafted with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of the MLB draft by the San Diego Padres on Sunday. Before any bonus pool money use, the pick is slotted $773,100. Selected well ahead of his MLB draft rankings, Wideman was rated as the No. 146 prospect by MLB.com and No. 205 by ESPN coming into Sunday. Wideman, a Clemson legacy from both parents, emerged in Division I baseball as a center fielder transfer from Georgia Highlands College to Western Kentucky, earning both C-USA player of the year and newcomer of the year with All-American honors. Wideman hit .398 with 10 homers, 68 RBIs, 20 doubles, six triples and 45 stolen bases (school record), adding 23 walks to 47 strikeouts with a .652 slugging percentage and .466 on-base percentage. He told WNKY that he was excited for his next step in the sport prior to the draft. “[I’m] excited for wherever that is,” Wideman said of MLB selection. “This has been a dream of mine, so I’m not going to be picky about whatever team I go to. I don’t know how I’ll react, I don’t know if I’ll be emotional or not, but I know I’ll be really excited, I know I’ll be really thankful. I’m definitely going to hug my family and just thank them for the help. They’ve supported me really well to get to this point.” He committed to Clemson in the transfer portal on June 11. His dad Tom played in 129 games at Clemson from 1995-99, averaging 5.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over his career. His mom Whitney graduated from Clemson as well and worked with the athletic department. With their 3rd‑round pick (No. 99 overall), the @Padres select @WKU_Baseball outfielder Ryan Wideman, No. 146 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch LIVE: https://t.co/jQGbpQkemd pic.twitter.com/AgSP2WaUjw — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 14, 2025

