Summer check-in with Clemson targets: 4-star OT Carter Jones

Matt Luke's national reputation is pretty high, but for four-star Carter Jones, it was something Luke did behind the scenes that made all the difference. The 2027 four-star hailing from Poquoson has seen his recruitment explode at a high level, drawing interest from all of the top programs in the country. Clemson entered the mix in June, offering Jones after he worked out at Dabo Swinney's high school camp. That relationship only continues to grow, adding that every day presents an opportunity for Jones and the coaching staff to develop a stronger bond. "So for me, it's really been growing because now they can reach out to me and text me," Jones said. "So I think I've gotten a text from Coach Luke just about every day, and Coach Cramer and I have been on the phone probably about once a week, and I'm really loving them. They're both great people and they're always texting me, giving me some good Bible verses and stuff, and it's really, so I just think our relationship has really grown pretty fast now that June 15th has happened." Jones' relationship with the Tigers dates back to a discovery by Luke, who was blown away by a rising sophomore with only one offer from Old Dominion to his name. Despite not being a known commodity on the recruiting trail, Luke made sure Jones took part in a small visit with other top prospects, like Braden Wilmes and Carter Scruggs. That gesture carried significant weight to Jones at the time, and it has only served to skyrocket his relationship with Clemson. Luke and the Tigers will be battling out for his services, with programs like Tennessee, Alabama, and several others catching his attention. "So, a few other schools that have really caught my eye on these visits and stuff, so Tennessee has really caught my eye," Jones told TigerNet. "My mom went there, she loves Rocky Top, and Alabama really caught my eye. I really liked the University of Florida. Penn State and Ohio State have caught my eye, along with the Virginia schools, UVA, and Virginia Tech. I have family roots to both of 'em pretty deep." As he further evaluates these schools, Jones has identified the traits he wants to see as his list narrows down to genuine contenders. "I'll really be looking at the culture of these programs, how much the players respect each other, have love for each other, and really just want to work. Of course, everyone at this level wants to work, but some players work better for coaches whom they really respect," Jones said. "So I'll really be looking for that—just a really good culture." As far as Clemson is concerned, the Tigers are in great standing with one of the top 2027 prospects in the country. Jones will be back on campus for the LSU opener, taking in the bright lights of Death Valley, serving as another opportunity to build on a strong relationship.

