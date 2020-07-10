Clemson leads title odds, Clemson-Georgia Tech odds released

Nobody knows for sure if college football will be played in 2020 or not. However, that doesn't stop Vegas from releasing betting lines for the upcoming season. ACC powerhouse Clemson is a massive 29 point favorite over Georgia Tech on Sept. 3. The points total is set at 56.5. Other ACC betting lines include Louisville (-11) over NC State, Boston College (-4) over Syracuse, UCF (-3) over North Carolina, Wake Forest (-18) over ODU, Miami (-17) over Temple, Duke (-12) over Middle Tennessee State, Virginia Tech (-23) over Liberty, Florida State (-9) over West Virginia, and Georgia (-19) over Virginia. In other noteworthy betting odds, Clemson is still the favorite to win the National title with +225 odds, according to Bovada.

Ohio State (+300), Alabama (+500), Georgia (+750), LSU (+1000), Florida (+1200), Texas (+2500), Texas A&M (+2500), and Notre Dame (+3300) are also in the frontrunner mix behind Clemson.

