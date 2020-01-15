|
Clemson coaches earn over $1.5 million in bonuses
|Wednesday, January 15, 2020 4:07 PM- -
Clemson's coaches reaped plenty of rewards for making a fourth national title game appearance in five seasons.
According to USA TODAY and term sheets released by Clemson, Dabo Swinney and his staff earned $1.57 million in bonuses. Swinney led the way with $600,000 in performance bonuses after a fifth-straight ACC title and Playoff appearance and a fourth national title game appearance in five seasons. Brent Venables checks in next with $200,000 alone in bonuses due to top-5 finishes in two defensive stats and an additional $70,000 for the ACC title and run to the national title game. The other nine assistants plus strength coach Joey Batson each earned $70,000 for the ACC title and national title game appearance. An additional $25,000 per assistant was on the line in Monday's game versus LSU. Swinney would have earned an extra $250,000 with a win. Swinney bonuses
According to USA TODAY and term sheets released by Clemson, Dabo Swinney and his staff earned $1.57 million in bonuses.
Swinney led the way with $600,000 in performance bonuses after a fifth-straight ACC title and Playoff appearance and a fourth national title game appearance in five seasons.
Brent Venables checks in next with $200,000 alone in bonuses due to top-5 finishes in two defensive stats and an additional $70,000 for the ACC title and run to the national title game.
The other nine assistants plus strength coach Joey Batson each earned $70,000 for the ACC title and national title game appearance.
An additional $25,000 per assistant was on the line in Monday's game versus LSU. Swinney would have earned an extra $250,000 with a win.
Swinney bonuses
$50,000 for ACC title game appearance
$150,000 for ACC title game win
$200,000 for Playoff appearance
$200,000 for National Championship game appearance