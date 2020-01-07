Clemson announces details of National Championship viewing party, road closures

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's almost time to party again in Downtown Clemson. The Clemson police announced details of the National Championship viewing party and the road closures on January 13. Here are the details on the viewing party in Downtown Clemson (rain or shine), via their Facebook post: The viewing screen(s) will be set up near the downtown substation (marked by the blue X on the map). Please bring your folding chairs as seating will not be provided. ONLY folding chairs will be allowed into the perimeter... do not bring couches, or futons, or ejector seats from decommissioned F-15s, or one of the seats Mark Watney threw from the Aries IV MAV in "The Martian"... you're laughing right now... but some of those have actually been turned away in years past. At 7:00PM, the open container ordinance will be lifted within the barricaded area until Midnight, but not without some simple guidelines. 1: No one will be allowed to possess an open container without a valid orange wristband. Those wristbands will be available at several wristband/ID stations within the barricaded area, I do not know exactly where at this point. 2: Open containers will only be allowed in 16 ounce plastic cups. No pitchers, no glass, no cans, and NO OUTSIDE COOLERS or ALCOHOL.

3: As noted, at midnight the world returns to normal. The open container ordinance goes back into effect, and you will be directed to pour it out or head into a bar.

From there the clean-up begins and the road will be opened when it is complete. Right now the powers that be are aiming for CATBus service to be returned to normal at 1:30AM.

Details of the road closures:

As it has in the past, downtown will close to traffic at 5:00PM between Keith Street and Highway 93 (see the attached map), including all side roads within that perimeter. At 5:30PM, any vehicles still within the perimeter will be towed, so please do not leave your vehicles within the barricaded area.