Clemson WR out for spring practice after surgery

"He had a little surgery before the break," Swinney said. "He is going to be out the next two weeks. He had a little injury that popped up. He had an in-and-out surgery. He will miss the next two weeks or so but excited about how he looked this spring."

Swinney added that he believes Ladson will be ready for post-spring workouts.

Ladson missed time last season due to injury, grabbing a reception in just seven games with 18 for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

The former 5-star prospect logged nine catches for 128 yards and three scores as a freshman.