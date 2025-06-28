5 most important players in Clemson's 2026 class so far: Tait Reynolds

Clemson's floor and ceiling are dictated by the quarterback. At the end of the day, this list's top player, regardless of how the class turns out, was always going to land with Tait Reynolds at the top spot. Wrapped up in a class that will be full of talent, it will be up to Reynolds to be the one who elevates this team. The Tigers' top signal caller has been the center of attention this summer, recently taking his talents to the Elite 11 finals in Los Angeles. At the event, he was named as one of the top quarterbacks, which was really the culmination of plenty of growth as a passer. During his sophomore year, he only completed 54 percent of his throws, taking the lumps that come with learning the ropes of being a full-time starter. He tossed 11 touchdowns to 11 interceptions that year, with growth needed in that area of his game. When looking at his junior season, he's an entirely different passer. Reynolds completed 61.9 percent of his throws in his junior season, recording 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions. On top of that, his skills as a runner certainly scream "dual-threat," churning over 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns. For Clemson, Garrett Riley's discovery at Dabo Swinney's camp in 2024 seemed to be the case of him catching on much earlier than the rest of the country. The Tigers' 'diamond in the rough' has shone incredibly bright since his commitment in August. All the physical gifts are there, but his mechanics are at the center of everything when it comes to how his college destiny will play out under center for the Tigers. What will also put Reynolds at the top spot is the likelihood that he will be asked to play early, depending on how Christopher Vizzina's development continues to unfold. Regardless of whether that's his freshman or sophomore season, it's likely the Queens Creek native will be asked to play meaningful snaps early into his development. If the high school numbers are anything to go by, this is someone who's coming into his own at the position, and that's a player who splits time with baseball. Back when he arrived on campus for the first time last summer, Reynolds felt there was a special energy in the air, and felt like plenty of clarity came to him about his decision. The more Clemson fans study the future of the position, the more clarity comes that Reynolds is next up for years to come. "It's just been super awesome," Reynolds told TigerNet. "Again, I'm just super blessed, and there's a lot of prayer that went into it. It was just when I came out to camp, I kind of just got that feeling. I was praying everywhere. I was going all sorts of different places, and I went out to Clemson, I heard Coach Swinney talk, and I saw Coach Bakich and everything, and I just got that feeling. I just felt it, and I know this place I'm supposed to be." Reynolds joked that perhaps Swinney and Erik Bakich would have a few conversations about how to divide his time, but both equally will acknowledge there's a special talent arriving on campus in the near future.

