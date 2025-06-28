4-star Clemson commit and current NFL Tiger standout join forces for youth camp

Clemson pledge Shavar Young worked a summer camp with fellow Volunteer State product Tee Higgins.
4-star Clemson commit Shavar Young joins forces for youth camp with Tee Higgins
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  29 minutes ago
One of Clemson's top commitments is finding ways to give back.

2026 four-star defensive back Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School recently took to social media to announce he was working at a youth football camp.

This camp, however, had a Clemson twist to it.

Former Tiger wideout Tee Higgins was one of the hosts for this camp, blending the past and future of the program to give back to the next generation of football players.

Higgins relived his standout high school basketball days in a celebrity game in his hometown last weekend.

