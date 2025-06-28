4-star Clemson commit and current NFL Tiger standout join forces for youth camp

2026 four-star defensive back Shavar Young of Knoxville (TN) Webb School recently took to social media to announce he was working at a youth football camp.

This camp, however, had a Clemson twist to it.

Former Tiger wideout Tee Higgins was one of the hosts for this camp, blending the past and future of the program to give back to the next generation of football players.

Higgins relived his standout high school basketball days in a celebrity game in his hometown last weekend.