Clemson RHP selected in MLB draft

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson redshirt sophomore right-hander Spencer Strider was drafted in the fourth round with the 126th overall pick by the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. Strider was coming off of Tommy John surgery (elbow) and a redshirt in the shortened season. Strider made four appearances and pitched 12 innings, with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts to three walks. The Knoxville, Tennessee native was an All-ACC freshman, going 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA.

The slot value for the pick is $451,800. Undrafted players could only opt to sign for a maximum signing bonus of $20,000.

Will be awesome driving 2 hours to Atlanta to watch this guy sooner than later! https://t.co/4XdO5VmPZ3 — Monte Lee (@MonteLeeCU) June 12, 2020