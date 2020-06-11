Clemson RHP selected in MLB draft
Thursday, June 11, 2020
Clemson RHP selected in MLB draft

Clemson redshirt sophomore right-hander Spencer Strider was drafted in the fourth round with the 126th overall pick by the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Strider was coming off of Tommy John surgery (elbow) and a redshirt in the shortened season.

Strider made four appearances and pitched 12 innings, with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts to three walks.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native was an All-ACC freshman, going 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA.

The slot value for the pick is $451,800. Undrafted players could only opt to sign for a maximum signing bonus of $20,000.

