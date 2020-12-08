Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
by - 2020 Dec 8, Tue 19:49
Sheridan Jones was among several Tigers who missed some snaps in the game at Notre Dame for injury. (ACC photo)
Sheridan Jones was among several Tigers who missed some snaps in the game at Notre Dame for injury. (ACC photo)

No. 3-ranked Clemson's rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium next week figures to be one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2020 season.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers have opened as a 7.5-point favorite in the grudge match that has an ACC title and at least one College Football Playoff spot on the line.

Notre Dame (10-0) prevailed in a 47-40 double-overtime thriller on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Indiana, where Clemson (9-1) was without its starting QB Trevor Lawrence and several key members of its defense.

The Vegas number is around where advanced metrics see the neutral-field matchup, with the Tigers a 6-point favorite with ESPN's SP+ and a 7-point favorite with FPI.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson routs Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Clemson routs Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Clemson WR accepts invite to Senior Bowl
Clemson WR accepts invite to Senior Bowl
Clemson offers elite Texas athlete
Clemson offers elite Texas athlete
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 29) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 bleedsorange81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 GSCtiger
spacer IF Healthy,
 TigerFaction
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 TigerFaction
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 Ragtag54®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 Ragtag54®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 Ragtag54®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 Ragtag54®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 Ragtag54®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 Ragtag54®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 BrandonRink®
spacer 4pm on CCG Saturday is absolutely prime time
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Not to be all symantical RagTag- but this isn't, in my mind,
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 gotigrz
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
 Mogambu®
spacer Some fans are always going to be confident
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Wish they'd stop saying without TL. Big5 did great. No D***
 ColaTownTiger
spacer He did play great - but we couldn't let him run
 Mighty Zep®
spacer dj played an excellent game
 tgrfan42069
Read all 29 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week