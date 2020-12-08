|
Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds
|2020 Dec 8, Tue 19:49-
No. 3-ranked Clemson's rematch with No. 2 Notre Dame at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium next week figures to be one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2020 season.
Dabo Swinney's Tigers have opened as a 7.5-point favorite in the grudge match that has an ACC title and at least one College Football Playoff spot on the line. Notre Dame (10-0) prevailed in a 47-40 double-overtime thriller on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Indiana, where Clemson (9-1) was without its starting QB Trevor Lawrence and several key members of its defense. The Vegas number is around where advanced metrics see the neutral-field matchup, with the Tigers a 6-point favorite with ESPN's SP+ and a 7-point favorite with FPI.
Dabo Swinney's Tigers have opened as a 7.5-point favorite in the grudge match that has an ACC title and at least one College Football Playoff spot on the line.
Notre Dame (10-0) prevailed in a 47-40 double-overtime thriller on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Indiana, where Clemson (9-1) was without its starting QB Trevor Lawrence and several key members of its defense.
The Vegas number is around where advanced metrics see the neutral-field matchup, with the Tigers a 6-point favorite with ESPN's SP+ and a 7-point favorite with FPI.
Tags: Trevor Lawrence