Clemson-Notre Dame ACC Championship Vegas odds

Dabo Swinney's Tigers have opened as a 7.5-point favorite in the grudge match that has an ACC title and at least one College Football Playoff spot on the line.

Notre Dame (10-0) prevailed in a 47-40 double-overtime thriller on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Indiana, where Clemson (9-1) was without its starting QB Trevor Lawrence and several key members of its defense.

The Vegas number is around where advanced metrics see the neutral-field matchup, with the Tigers a 6-point favorite with ESPN's SP+ and a 7-point favorite with FPI.