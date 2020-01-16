BREAKING

Clemson DT makes NFL decision
by - Correspondent - Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:00 PM
Pinckney says he has room to grow as a player.
Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney announced he will return for his final year of eligibility with the Tigers.

"This season did not end the way I expected," Pinckney said in a statement, "but God never says 'Oops.' I set out to achieve my goal of becoming a professional athlete, but I have concluded that I still have some room to grow, learn and improve. So, with that being said, I have decided to return to college for my senior year and finish out what I started."

Pinckney missed the national title game with an ankle injury. He logged 27 tackles, four for loss, with a sack over 14 games this season (13 starts).

