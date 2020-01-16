Clemson DT makes NFL decision

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney announced he will return for his final year of eligibility with the Tigers. "This season did not end the way I expected," Pinckney said in a statement, "but God never says 'Oops.' I set out to achieve my goal of becoming a professional athlete, but I have concluded that I still have some room to grow, learn and improve. So, with that being said, I have decided to return to college for my senior year and finish out what I started." Pinckney missed the national title game with an ankle injury. He logged 27 tackles, four for loss, with a sack over 14 games this season (13 starts).