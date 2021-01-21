Clemson-BC game date moved
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Boston College at Clemson game scheduled for Tuesday, January 26 will move to Wednesday, January 27 and tip off at 9 p.m.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Wednesday, January 27:

Miami at Florida State | ACCN | 6 PM

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | RSN | 7 PM

Wake Forest at NC State | ACCN | 8 PM

Boston College at Clemson | RSN | 9 PM

