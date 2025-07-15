Clemson player gives his shoes to homeless man headed to job interview

Clemson's Dillon Hunter gives his shoes to homeless man headed to job interview

One conversation can make a difference. For Dillon Hunter, that's precisely what happened. The summer for Clemson basketball is synonymous with the grueling heat and "strongman" competitions, moving big tires, heavy weights, and whatever else can fit in the parking outside the stadium. On one fateful Sunday, Hunter instead decided to lift someone's spirits. Clemson's basketball team took part in Redd Martin's Sunday Dinner with a Twist, a non-profit organization led by Martin that helps feed and serve the homeless in Greenville. Hunter is plenty familiar with this organization. He has developed a strong relationship with Martin through his time at Clemson, growing to admire the spirit of generosity that envelops Martin's persona. "It was amazing," Hunter told TigerNet. "Redd, he always puts his best foot forward literally. And he always cares more about people. He genuinely cares about everyone, no matter their background, and he's a real dude in genuine conversations. So after talking to him for a while up there, he just made me just get a feeling of, man, I need to have this certain type of care towards everyone I meet. Every time he meets someone, he's always like, What do you need? What's going on? How are you feeling? So he made me have a certain feeling of like, man, why don't I check in on people like that sometimes?" The time came for Hunter to turn his admiration into action, with a homeless man approaching Hunter and Martin during a brief conversation. The man was asking Martin for some shoes for an upcoming job interview. At that moment, the senior guard didn't hesitate, taking things a step further to ask for his shoe size. The number was perfect, and in that moment, Hunter gave him his shoes, understanding the significance of that moment. After years of watching Martin's example and being inspired by it, that singular question gave him a chance to give back. "Redd and I were just having a conversation over there near his truck, and he said, 'Man, I need a size,'" Hunter said. "Well, he was saying he needs some shoes. And he's been walking around. He was talking a lot. He was like, Man, I need some shoes. I got a job interview. I'm trying to do this and that. And then finally I asked him what size you wear? He said 12. And I felt like just in that moment it was perfect for me, man, I got a lot of shoes. I don't have a problem with the shoes I had. I literally, before I came, I had a problem with, oh, I don't know what shoes I want to wear to. So I'm like, I don't have these problems. So man, he can go ahead and have these. It doesn't mean that much to me." For Hunter, the action meant plenty to him, but to see the gratitude and joy on the man's face made all the difference. "They're just shoes," Hunter said. "I can get another pair. And so, just see the smile on his face. After that, they made me happy. It made me realize I was doing something out of the kindness of my heart, and he definitely needed it more than I needed it." In his final year at Clemson, Hunter will be asked to do a lot on the court, but his impact off of it continues to grow beyond the wins and losses he has experienced. The summer is a time for the Tigers to get stronger for the grueling season ahead, but Hunter's strong relationship with the community, ready to embrace him for his last season, may be just as powerful. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

