Live at Clemson Media Day 2025

🔹 (00:00–00:30)

Mike Reed reflects on life during a quiet moment where he grounded himself—literally barefoot in childhood memories. 🧘‍♂️✨



🔹 (00:30–01:12)

Speaks on his strong working relationship with the staff and Head Coach Dabo Swinney, highlighting daily objectives and devotions rooted in his background as a teacher. 📚🙏



🔹 (01:12–01:58)

Emphasizes the urgency of preparation before the season opener on August 3. While there's external “chirping,” Reed stays laser-focused on his players and the task at hand. 🎯



🔹 (01:58–02:52)

Responds to LSU coach Brian Kelly’s “Death Valley” claim—acknowledges social media buzz but doesn’t get distracted. He’s focused on preparing his position group, not petty debates. 🔇🐯



🔹 (02:52–03:56)

Wants his defensive backs to be consistent, technically sound, and great tacklers. He stresses the balance of physicality and finesse at cornerback—too violent? Go play safety! 😤💨



🔹 (03:56–04:41)

Mentality is everything: Reed wants his corners to be trustworthy—on and off the field. Trust builds teams, careers, and life success. 🔐💼



🔹 (04:41–05:09)

Football isn’t just about wins—it teaches teamwork, accountability, and time management. Reed believes it’s one of the last real teachers of life lessons. 🧠🏈



🔹 (05:09–05:46)

Special teams matter! It’s a third of the game and can flip momentum in one play. Reed wants Clemson to be elite on special teams and to identify their core players. 💥📈



🔹 (05:46–06:18)

Ashton Hampton is seen as a versatile weapon. Reed jokingly wants to keep him on defense, but acknowledges the team will use him wherever he fits best. 😅🔁