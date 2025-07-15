sports_football
Live at Clemson Media Day 2025

Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton  ·  Assoc. Editor ·  4 hours ago

Football is back!

Join us for over 40+ interviews today including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, players, support staff and assistant coaches.

Schedule of interviews:

Main tables/coaches

8:30 a.m. Tom Allen, Mike Reed, Mickey Conn
9:00 a.m. Ben Boulware, Chris Rumph, Nick Eason
9:30 a.m. Garrett Riley, Tyler Grisham
10:00 a.m. Matt Luke, CJ Spiller, Kyle Richardson
10:30 a.m. Jordan Sorrells, Kevin Kelly
1:00 p.m. Dabo Swinney

Other coaches and staff

8:30-9:00 a.m.: Thomas Allen (LB), DeAndre McDaniel (NB), Elijah Turner (CB), Nolan Turner (S), Carter Thomason, Zach Terrill
9:00-9:30 a.m.: Daniel Boyd (DT), Da’Quan Bowers (DE), Corey Crawford (DL), Mike Houston, John Scott Jr.
9:30-10:00 a.m.: Tajh Boyd (QB), John Grass (QB), Cole Stoudt (WR), Drew Swinney (WR), Paul Tyson, Lonnie Galloway
10:00-10:30 a.m.: Carson Cramer (OL), Tyrone Crowder (OL), Andrew Shipman (TE), Brandon Thomas (OL), Andrew Zow (RB), Will Swinney
10:30-11:00 a.m.: Woody McCorvey, Mike Dooley, Ty Clements, Will Gilchrist (ST), Ryan Allen (ST), Lorenzo Ward, Jody Evans.

STAFF
12:17
STAFF
12:17
STAFF
12:16
STAFF
11:27
STAFF
11:19
STAFF
11:18
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oVz2L6ctd0&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:18
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pgIrSeh3qk&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4B5mWJ0_No&feature=youtu.be
STAFF
11:17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2LDViIewAo&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:16
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEohmY4xtLs&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:16
STAFF
11:15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R9SBfvJc9Kk&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:14
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksjVNErgUUc&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:13
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWhort7X8xE&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:13
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwnaBz5jrEY&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:12
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suJsfyeQLSo&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:12
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnlqojPulUE&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:11
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvmiNIT5KPQ&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
11:06
Talking to John Scott, who was with Penn St. and Detroit before coming here to work with the defensive line, and he said it's like an All-Star cast with the coaching staff - with former head coaches like John Grass and Mike Houston and former coordinators like Lorenzo Ward, and he feels like Dabo was intentional in bringing in a lot of experienced guys.
TigerBigBass
11:03
Was there changes to Special Teams Coaching? We have basically stunk with any type of a return, KOR and PR. Also our punting was horrendous last year. Kickoffs and FGs were improved last year.
TigerBigBass
10:57
I thought he looked a little overweight and softer last year compared to year before when Dabo said he was a walking muscle.
STAFF
10:52
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOA2PQD3ATg&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet

STAFF
10:48
🔹 (00:00–00:30)
Mike Reed reflects on life during a quiet moment where he grounded himself—literally barefoot in childhood memories. 🧘‍♂️✨

🔹 (00:30–01:12)
Speaks on his strong working relationship with the staff and Head Coach Dabo Swinney, highlighting daily objectives and devotions rooted in his background as a teacher. 📚🙏

🔹 (01:12–01:58)
Emphasizes the urgency of preparation before the season opener on August 3. While there's external “chirping,” Reed stays laser-focused on his players and the task at hand. 🎯

🔹 (01:58–02:52)
Responds to LSU coach Brian Kelly’s “Death Valley” claim—acknowledges social media buzz but doesn’t get distracted. He’s focused on preparing his position group, not petty debates. 🔇🐯

🔹 (02:52–03:56)
Wants his defensive backs to be consistent, technically sound, and great tacklers. He stresses the balance of physicality and finesse at cornerback—too violent? Go play safety! 😤💨

🔹 (03:56–04:41)
Mentality is everything: Reed wants his corners to be trustworthy—on and off the field. Trust builds teams, careers, and life success. 🔐💼

🔹 (04:41–05:09)
Football isn’t just about wins—it teaches teamwork, accountability, and time management. Reed believes it’s one of the last real teachers of life lessons. 🧠🏈

🔹 (05:09–05:46)
Special teams matter! It’s a third of the game and can flip momentum in one play. Reed wants Clemson to be elite on special teams and to identify their core players. 💥📈

🔹 (05:46–06:18)
Ashton Hampton is seen as a versatile weapon. Reed jokingly wants to keep him on defense, but acknowledges the team will use him wherever he fits best. 😅🔁
STAFF
10:47
(00:00–00:33) Reed discusses a player’s transition challenges and health improvements, noting the player is now smiling and energetic heading into camp. 💪😄

(00:33–00:52) Reed reflects on helping players through adversity, drawing from his own experiences, and praises the player's personal growth. 🌱

(00:52–01:10) Says Clemson has three starting-caliber cornerbacks and is confident with any of them playing — depth is strong. 🛡️

(01:10–01:39) ABR and Ashton need to grow as vocal leaders. Avon needs consistency to join the program’s elite defenders. 📢📈

(02:07–02:31) Corey is recovering from injury and showing promise again; Reed says he could be a "big surprise" this year. 🩼➡️🏃‍♂️

(02:31–02:58) Defensive backs bring intensity and must self-motivate. Reed jokes they’re like “kids in the sandbox alone.” 😎🧱

(03:35–04:25) Freshman Ashton Hampton stood out for his size, athleticism, and mental consistency — didn't hit the “freshman wall.” 🦄🧠

(04:52–05:13) Reed says NIL and recruiting haven’t changed him — still focused on relationships over money. 💰❌❤️✅

(06:03–06:23) Praises players like Bison Kelly who stay and compete instead of jumping into the portal — maturity matters. 🧠🚪

(07:28–08:09) Reed's motivation? Waking up. He tells players to grow holistically, not just as athletes but as leaders and men. 🌅🧍‍♂️➡️🧑‍💼
nctigs
10:42
Any questions about Ian Schieffelin's development at TE?
STAFF
10:29
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1945128561842565260
STAFF
10:13
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fh09eEPqR4&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
10:12
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQm6eXZJ0fs&feature=youtu.be
STAFF
10:08
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbAPQpFDyCg&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
10:07
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qky-IxT_fyA&ab_channel=ClemsonTigerNet
STAFF
10:07
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1945114260226425322
WPD1
09:52
Holy cow................... spot the ball!
STAFF
09:42
Riley sees a “big jump” that will show a night and day progression for sophomores TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco.
STAFF
09:38
Riley sees a deep, hungry WR group with variety.
STAFF
09:35
Elijah Turner talks about Tom Allen's high energy levels as a coach:

https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1945114260226425322
STAFF
09:29
Boulware says Jeremiah Alexander is the hardest working player he has seen. Compares to Grady Jarrett and Mackensie Alexander. Excited to see what he will do on the field.
STAFF
09:25
Former ECU, JMU, and Citadel head coach excited to work with Dabo Swinney:

https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1945111776468590787
STAFF
09:20
Boulware emotional talking about his return to Clemson as a coach:

https://twitter.com/Jon_Blau/status/1945110455464112255
STAFF
09:04
Boulware calls Wade Woodaz and Sammy Brown “elite.” He’s working on bringing as much as he can out of them.
STAFF
09:03
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1945106463602397305
STAFF
08:54
Allen is anxious to see Jeadyn Lukus’ next step. Has to stay healthy but poised to have a “great, great season.”
STAFF
08:53
Allen says Peter Woods is a worker and that works with talent. He challenged Woods to get leaner and in better physical condition to play more snaps. He wants him on the interior and can play even better.
STAFF
08:44
Allen: We've got a ton to prove. I love where we are. I love the way they’re working, but that’s gotta continue.
STAFF
08:43
Allen says Ben Boulware’s role with LBs is big for this defense. He is doing a phenomenal job there, Allen says.
STAFF
08:40
Tom Allen speaking now. He is looking for a relentless effort from his group and saw the makings of that this spring.

He says he and Dabo Swinney are on the same page and that’s special.
This ought to be fun!!! Can't wait for some great reports 🙌 👏
STAFF
08:35
Tom Allen is up first today.

https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1945098587798389165
