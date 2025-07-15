|
Live at Clemson Media Day 2025
Football is back!
Join us for over 40+ interviews today including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, players, support staff and assistant coaches. Schedule of interviews: Main tables/coaches 8:30 a.m. Tom Allen, Mike Reed, Mickey Conn Other coaches and staff 8:30-9:00 a.m.: Thomas Allen (LB), DeAndre McDaniel (NB), Elijah Turner (CB), Nolan Turner (S), Carter Thomason, Zach Terrill
9:00 a.m. Ben Boulware, Chris Rumph, Nick Eason
9:30 a.m. Garrett Riley, Tyler Grisham
10:00 a.m. Matt Luke, CJ Spiller, Kyle Richardson
10:30 a.m. Jordan Sorrells, Kevin Kelly
1:00 p.m. Dabo Swinney
9:00-9:30 a.m.: Daniel Boyd (DT), Da’Quan Bowers (DE), Corey Crawford (DL), Mike Houston, John Scott Jr.
9:30-10:00 a.m.: Tajh Boyd (QB), John Grass (QB), Cole Stoudt (WR), Drew Swinney (WR), Paul Tyson, Lonnie Galloway
10:00-10:30 a.m.: Carson Cramer (OL), Tyrone Crowder (OL), Andrew Shipman (TE), Brandon Thomas (OL), Andrew Zow (RB), Will Swinney
10:30-11:00 a.m.: Woody McCorvey, Mike Dooley, Ty Clements, Will Gilchrist (ST), Ryan Allen (ST), Lorenzo Ward, Jody Evans.
Mike Reed reflects on life during a quiet moment where he grounded himself—literally barefoot in childhood memories. 🧘♂️✨
🔹 (00:30–01:12)
Speaks on his strong working relationship with the staff and Head Coach Dabo Swinney, highlighting daily objectives and devotions rooted in his background as a teacher. 📚🙏
🔹 (01:12–01:58)
Emphasizes the urgency of preparation before the season opener on August 3. While there's external “chirping,” Reed stays laser-focused on his players and the task at hand. 🎯
🔹 (01:58–02:52)
Responds to LSU coach Brian Kelly’s “Death Valley” claim—acknowledges social media buzz but doesn’t get distracted. He’s focused on preparing his position group, not petty debates. 🔇🐯
🔹 (02:52–03:56)
Wants his defensive backs to be consistent, technically sound, and great tacklers. He stresses the balance of physicality and finesse at cornerback—too violent? Go play safety! 😤💨
🔹 (03:56–04:41)
Mentality is everything: Reed wants his corners to be trustworthy—on and off the field. Trust builds teams, careers, and life success. 🔐💼
🔹 (04:41–05:09)
Football isn’t just about wins—it teaches teamwork, accountability, and time management. Reed believes it’s one of the last real teachers of life lessons. 🧠🏈
🔹 (05:09–05:46)
Special teams matter! It’s a third of the game and can flip momentum in one play. Reed wants Clemson to be elite on special teams and to identify their core players. 💥📈
🔹 (05:46–06:18)
Ashton Hampton is seen as a versatile weapon. Reed jokingly wants to keep him on defense, but acknowledges the team will use him wherever he fits best. 😅🔁
(00:33–00:52) Reed reflects on helping players through adversity, drawing from his own experiences, and praises the player's personal growth. 🌱
(00:52–01:10) Says Clemson has three starting-caliber cornerbacks and is confident with any of them playing — depth is strong. 🛡️
(01:10–01:39) ABR and Ashton need to grow as vocal leaders. Avon needs consistency to join the program’s elite defenders. 📢📈
(02:07–02:31) Corey is recovering from injury and showing promise again; Reed says he could be a "big surprise" this year. 🩼➡️🏃♂️
(02:31–02:58) Defensive backs bring intensity and must self-motivate. Reed jokes they’re like “kids in the sandbox alone.” 😎🧱
(03:35–04:25) Freshman Ashton Hampton stood out for his size, athleticism, and mental consistency — didn't hit the “freshman wall.” 🦄🧠
(04:52–05:13) Reed says NIL and recruiting haven’t changed him — still focused on relationships over money. 💰❌❤️✅
(06:03–06:23) Praises players like Bison Kelly who stay and compete instead of jumping into the portal — maturity matters. 🧠🚪
(07:28–08:09) Reed's motivation? Waking up. He tells players to grow holistically, not just as athletes but as leaders and men. 🌅🧍♂️➡️🧑💼
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1945114260226425322
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1945111776468590787
https://twitter.com/Jon_Blau/status/1945110455464112255
He says he and Dabo Swinney are on the same page and that’s special.
https://twitter.com/gray_mann21/status/1945098587798389165
