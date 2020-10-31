Brian Kelly reacts to Trevor Lawrence missing Clemson-ND game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media following Saturday's win against Boston College that star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the top-four matchup between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame.

"He's doing great and Zoomed with the team and talked to him this morning," Swinney said about Lawrence. "He feels like he could play today. He's doing well, but obviously, there's a protocol in place. He will be out in time to play, but then you have the cardiac part of it to kind of ramp back up. Even if he feels great and could probably go play, he's not allowed to do that simply because of the protocol put in place. And that's put in place to make sure that he can play safely...He won't be able to get through that in time to play next week. But hopefully, everything will go well, and he will get back to practice after the Notre Dame game. Be ready to get back at it for Florida State."

Notre Dame Brian Kelly head coach reacted to the news that Lawrence would miss the big-time matchup.

"It’s a shame, obviously, because you want Trevor Lawrence to play in a game of this magnitude," Kelly told ESPN's Marty Smith.

"This thing runs through Clemson. You assume you’re gonna have to beat Clemson at least twice.”

Clemson will play Notre Dame on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

