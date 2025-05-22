Elite edge rusher has Clemson in final schools, sets commitment date

For 2026 four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes of Rolesville (NC) Rolesville, he's narrowed his choices down to four schools, and will take an official visit to each program.

Clemson, Nebraska, Michigan, and Florida State are his final contenders, with each team getting a final look at the talented NC defender.

Griffin-Haynes also announced his commitment date, set to make his college choice on July 1st.