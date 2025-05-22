Elite edge rusher has Clemson in final schools, sets commitment date

|
Zavion Griffin-Haynes has Clemson in final schools, sets commitment date
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-6 Weight: 235 Hometown: Rolesville, NC (Rolesville HS) Class: 2026
#200 Overall, #23 DE, #11 NC
#169 Overall, #17 Edge, #8 NC
#30 Edge, #16 NC
The summer schedule is set.
For 2026 four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes of Rolesville (NC) Rolesville, he's narrowed his choices down to four schools, and will take an official visit to each program. Clemson, Nebraska, Michigan, and Florida State are his final contenders, with each team getting a final look at the talented NC defender. Griffin-Haynes also announced his commitment date, set to make his college choice on July 1st. 🚨NEWS🚨 4-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes is down to Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and Nebraska, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️
He's also locked in official visits to each of his finalists, as well as a commitment date👀
Read: https://t.co/jBJtbxj17s pic.twitter.com/udFdWkeHTp
For 2026 four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes of Rolesville (NC) Rolesville, he's narrowed his choices down to four schools, and will take an official visit to each program.
Clemson, Nebraska, Michigan, and Florida State are his final contenders, with each team getting a final look at the talented NC defender.
Griffin-Haynes also announced his commitment date, set to make his college choice on July 1st.
🚨NEWS🚨 4-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes is down to Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and Nebraska, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- Clemson's ACC tournament bracket announced
- What Kentavion Anderson's commitment means for Clemson
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson WRs training with QB guru
- Clemson takes on Virginia Tech to open ACC Tournament
- Live at Clemson: Softball Regional & Baseball Updates
- New Clemson commit's head coach believes Clemson has landed the complete package
- Listi's bat, Knaak's arm power Tigers past Hokies in ACC Tournament
- Tigers "squeeze" out a tight win over Northwestern to advance
- Clemson powers to super regional with decisive fourth inning over Kentucky
- Former Clemson WRs dominating pro spring league