Andre Ellington gives back to frontline workers in his hometown
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, May 23, 2020 10:35 AM
Credit: Berkeley Family Practice
Credit: Berkeley Family Practice

Two hometown heroes continue to do good.

Former Clemson running back Andre Ellington and his cousin Bruce gave back to their community on Friday by proving N95 respiratory masks and lunch to the staff at Berkeley Family Practice.

"Today, Bruce and I provided meals and masks to our community frontline workers through our Ellington Elite foundation," Ellington posted on social media. "Honored to give back to those who are dedicated to keeping others safe. Thank you, Firehouse Subs for sponsoring the event!"

It appears that the masks were much appreciated.

"As Berkeley Family Practice continues to provide medical care during this pandemic, the resources donated today by Andre and Bruce Ellington will be put to great use," the business said on their website.

Good job by the Ellington Foundation on giving back to frontline workers in their hometown.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #52 'Esso Club shuttle service in 1974'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #52 'Esso Club shuttle service in 1974'
Mike Williams files trademark application for 'Whole Lotta'
Mike Williams files trademark application for 'Whole Lotta'
Andre Ellington gives back to frontline workers in his hometown
Andre Ellington gives back to frontline workers in his hometown
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week