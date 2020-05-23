Andre Ellington gives back to frontline workers in his hometown

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Two hometown heroes continue to do good. Former Clemson running back Andre Ellington and his cousin Bruce gave back to their community on Friday by proving N95 respiratory masks and lunch to the staff at Berkeley Family Practice. "Today, Bruce and I provided meals and masks to our community frontline workers through our Ellington Elite foundation," Ellington posted on social media. "Honored to give back to those who are dedicated to keeping others safe. Thank you, Firehouse Subs for sponsoring the event!" It appears that the masks were much appreciated.

"As Berkeley Family Practice continues to provide medical care during this pandemic, the resources donated today by Andre and Bruce Ellington will be put to great use," the business said on their website.

Good job by the Ellington Foundation on giving back to frontline workers in their hometown.

Today, Bruce and I provided meals and masks to our community frontline workers through our Ellington Elite foundation. Honored to give back to those who are dedicated to keeping others safe. Thank you Firehouse Subs for sponsoring the event! pic.twitter.com/eppferKmAJ — Andre Ellington (@AEllington38) May 23, 2020