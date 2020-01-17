ACC announces the release date of 2020 football schedule
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, January 17, 2020 5:13 PM
Clemson will be looking for its sixth ACC Championship in a row in 2020.
Clemson will be looking for its sixth ACC Championship in a row in 2020.

The ACC announced on Friday that the 2020 ACC football schedule will be released on Wednesday, January 22 at 9 AM EST on the ACC Network's Packer and Durham show.

The conference previously announced that Clemson will host Akron on September 9, The Citadel on November 14, and South Carolina on November 28. Clemson will travel to Notre Dame on November 7.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson RB Travis Etienne makes NFL decision
Clemson RB Travis Etienne makes NFL decision
President Trump on Clemson's previous visit to White House
President Trump on Clemson's previous visit to White House
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week