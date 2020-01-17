ACC announces the release date of 2020 football schedule

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The ACC announced on Friday that the 2020 ACC football schedule will be released on Wednesday, January 22 at 9 AM EST on the ACC Network's Packer and Durham show. The conference previously announced that Clemson will host Akron on September 9, The Citadel on November 14, and South Carolina on November 28. Clemson will travel to Notre Dame on November 7.

