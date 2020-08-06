ACC announces new weekly Clemson football schedule

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson’s reconfigured weekly football schedule was announced by the ACC on Thursday morning.

The new-look slate contains 10 conference games and one non-conference contest, as the league agreed to last week.

Dabo Swinney’s Tigers will open by heading to Wake Forest on Sept. 12 and have its non-conference game on Sept. 19 (presumed to The Citadel per TigerNet sources).

In league play, the schedule shakeup switched Notre Dame from a non-conference to a road conference game and kept the original date (Nov. 7), Boston College from a road game to a home game (Oct. 31) and swapped Louisville (home) and NC State (home) for Pittsburgh (home on Nov. 28), Miami (home on Oct. 10) and Virginia Tech (away on Dec. 5). Clemson kept the same matchups with Georgia Tech (Oct. 17), Florida State (Nov. 21) and Wake Forest (Sept. 12) on the road and hosting Virginia (Oct. 3) and Syracuse (Oct. 24).

Clemson hasn’t faced usual Coastal Division foes Miami and Virginia Tech since 2017. The Tigers haven’t hosted the Hurricanes since 2010. Virginia Tech and Miami both have scheduled bye weeks before they face Clemson this season.

Depending on how you look at it, there is one division or no divisions in 2020 with the top-two teams by conference win percentage slated to make the ACC Championship in Charlotte on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

The usual prelude to an ACC Championship appearance will not occur this year, as the SEC ruled that South Carolina could not face Clemson due to their conference-only schedule in 2020. It is the first year since 1908 that the teams are not scheduled to meet in football.

2020 Clemson football schedule

9/12 at Wake Forest

9/19 Non-conference game

9/26 Open date

10/3 Virginia

10/10 Miami

10/17 at Georgia Tech

10/24 Syracuse

10/31 Boston College

11/7 at Notre Dame

11/14 Open date

11/21 at Florida State

11/28 Pitt

12/5 at Virginia Tech

I’m just glad we getting to do what we do. https://t.co/IavMg7dDWc — ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) August 6, 2020