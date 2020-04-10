ACC Network's 'School Takeovers' to start on April 13

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present 15 days of programming highlighting some of the best games and greatest moments for each ACC institution with ACC Network School Takeovers Presented by Bojangles beginning Monday, April 13. During ACC Network School Takeovers, each ACC institution will have a full 24 hours of classic games, memorable performances and original content, including select NCAA Championships from baseball, lacrosse, soccer and softball, ACC Championships, bowl games and more. Boston College will kick off Week 1 on April 13, followed by Clemson (April 14), Duke (April 15), Florida State (April 16), Georgia Tech (April 17), Louisville (April 18) and Miami (April 19). Additional schedule information for the remaining days and institution-specific programming schedules and will be announced soon. ACC Network School Takeovers follows ACCN’s eight-day 2019-20 basketball season marathon (April 5-12), the best of the ACC’s fall, winter and spring sports (March 30-April 3) and the 2019 ACC football season in review (March 16-29). 2020 ACC Network School Takeover Week 1 Schedule

April 13: Boston College

April 14: Clemson

April 15: Duke

April 16: Florida State

April 17: Georgia Tech

April 18: Louisville

April 19: Miami

*Dates subject to change