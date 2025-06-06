|
4-star Clemson OL pledge Grant Wise to compete in prestigious Rivals camp
|
Grant Wise - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(4.76)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 310 Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS) Class: 2026
#77 Overall, #2 IOL, #8 FL
#31 IOL, #55 FL
One of Clemson's top pledges is set to join a prestigious camp in Indianapolis.
One of Clemson's top pledges is set to join a prestigious camp in Indianapolis.
Four-star OL Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace is joining the Rivals Five-Star camp in late June, joining 100 of the top prospects in the country. Fellow Clemson commit, Tait Reynolds, will also be traveling to Indianapolis for this camp. .@Grock64 ✈️ Rivals Five-Star
Four-star OL Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace is joining the Rivals Five-Star camp in late June, joining 100 of the top prospects in the country.
Fellow Clemson commit, Tait Reynolds, will also be traveling to Indianapolis for this camp.
Tags: Clemson Football, Grant Wise, Tait Reynolds
