4-star Clemson OL pledge Grant Wise to compete in prestigious Rivals camp
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago
Grant Wise Photo
Grant Wise - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 310   Hometown: Milton, FL (Pace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#285 Overall, #14 OL, #50 FL
Rivals:
#77 Overall, #2 IOL, #8 FL
24/7:
#31 IOL, #55 FL

One of Clemson's top pledges is set to join a prestigious camp in Indianapolis.

Four-star OL Grant Wise of Milton (FL) Pace is joining the Rivals Five-Star camp in late June, joining 100 of the top prospects in the country.

Fellow Clemson commit, Tait Reynolds, will also be traveling to Indianapolis for this camp.

