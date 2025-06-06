Top punter finds some magic kicking in Death Valley
Nine months ago, Bukauskas transitioned from a soccer player to a punter and placekicker. His emphasis, however, is on punting, and he is ranked #2 nationally after competing at Kohl's Kicking.

Top punter finds some magic kicking in Death Valley
David Hood David Hood  ·  Senior Writer ·  5 hours ago

Death Valley indeed turned out to be magical for one Texas punter.

Mikey Bukauskas is a 2026 punter out of Prosper (TX) who competed in Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp earlier this week. Bukauskas, rated as the No. 2 punter in the nation according to Kohl’s, kicked for the coaching staff inside Death Valley with the hopes that an offer would follow. Bukauskas texted TigerNet that being allowed to kick inside Clemson Memorial Stadium was “magical” and that he hoped a little more magic would follow.

The day after the audition, Clemson extended an offer. Nine months ago, Bukauskas transitioned from a soccer player to a punter and placekicker. His emphasis, however, is on punting, and he is ranked #2 nationally after competing at Kohl's Kicking.

"I knew that I had to do my best, and God's plan was going to happen," Bukauskas said. "I went out there and did my thing. I try not to worry about it. I knew if I was going to get the offer, that was going to be God's plan, and I trusted that. Lo and behold, we got the offer. It was a great experience. We really loved it."

Bukauskas said Clemson special teams coach Mickey Conn threw him through the paces to test him in all aspects of the punting game.

"I punted maybe 15 to 20 balls, and I was hitting it really good. It was enough to impress and get the offer," Bukauskas said. "I know for a fact there was one ball that was over five seconds in hang-time. They were all forty-plus yards with high 4.8 hang-time. It was a really good day. We did a little bit of everything, pin them deep kind of thing, some end over end punts. On my last punt that we finished on, it went out at the one-yard line. That was a good one to end on."

After returning to his home in Texas on Wednesday, Bukauskas got the call from the Tigers that he had earned his offer.

"We're definitely high on Clemson and Texas," Bukauskas said. "They are two of the best schools in the country, and really can't go wrong with either one of them. We've got an official visit to Texas this week, and then we're looking at setting up our official visit to Clemson here in the next few weeks as well. Hopefully, after those visits, we'll announce a decision."

Bukauskas has also kicked for coaches at Arkansas, Missouri, Pitt and SMU. The Mustangs have given him a preferred walk-on offer. He also has offers from Connecticut, Southern Miss and North Texas.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Swinney Camp Insider V: Linebacker brothers bring the heat as camp ramps up
Swinney Camp Insider V: Linebacker brothers bring the heat as camp ramps up
Top punter finds some magic kicking in Death Valley
Top punter finds some magic kicking in Death Valley
ESPN cites "concerns" from NFL scouts for Cade Klubnik going into 2025 season
ESPN cites "concerns" from NFL scouts for Cade Klubnik going into 2025 season
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 106 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week