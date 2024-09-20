Tigers fall to No. 3 Duke

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Despite a career-high 10 saves from Nona Reason, Clemson women’s soccer (4-3-2, 0-2-0 ACC) fell, 3-1, to No. 3 Duke (6-1-0, 1-0-0 ACC) on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field. Reason’s 10 saves were the most by a Tiger keeper since October 18, 2020, when Hensley Hancuff made 10 saves against Notre Dame. “It was an ACC game, we played a very good Duke team,” Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. “I loved our competitiveness in this game. We fell behind and we had the right mentality to come back and tie it up.” “On the competitive side, I was really proud of our team and how we fought and competed. Unforntaley, we had two moments where we just didn’t deal with it well and good teams like that will punish you. We got punished but if we had handled those two moments, we would still be sitting here 1-1.” Despite Reason making four saves in the game’s first 8:00, Duke jumped out to an early lead, netting the match’s first goal in the 18’. Clemson then had three chances before Tobia drilled her second goal of the season past a diving Duke keeper and just inside the right post. The teams headed into the halftime locker rooms tied at one goal each. Duke regained the lead in the 51’ before netting their third goal of the game in the 61’. Before the start of the match, Duke Head Coach Robbie Church was honored on the field as he is set to retire at the end of his 23rd season with the Blue Devils. Up next, the Tigers will head to Tallahassee, Fla. on Thursday, September 26 to take on the No. 2 Florida State Seminoles. The match is slated for 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the ACC Network. Goal from Jenna Tobia in the 27th minute to even the score at 1! 🤯



📺ACCN https://t.co/GXIuWTx64L pic.twitter.com/pwlHYrXZYW — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) September 19, 2024 Final from Historic Riggs Field.



Up next the Tigers will head to Tallahassee to take on No. 2 Florida State on Thursday, September 26 🐅 pic.twitter.com/UkPcldmUqK — Clemson Women's Soccer (@clemsonwsoccer) September 20, 2024