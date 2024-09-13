Tigers drop ACC opener against Virginia Tech

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers (4-2-2) dropped their first ACC match of the year, 2-1 against the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2-1) at Historic Riggs Field on Thursday. Virginia Tech scored two goals early in the second half and although the Tigers cut into the Hokies lead with 18 minutes remaining, they weren't able to even the field before the end of regulation. Graduate Megan Bornkamp scored the lone-goal for the Tigers. "We had a lot of possession of the ball but didn’t threaten the goal the way we would have liked," Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. "Virginia Tech did a good job jumping on mistakes and punishing us. We showed good fight to score and were a bit unlucky to not get another. Valuable lessons from the game will make us better." The first half was quiet for both teams as the match remained scoreless going into halftime. It was not until Anna Weir for the Hokies scored in the 63rd minute off of the assist from Natalie Mitchell. The Hokies doubled their lead in the 70th minute to make the score 2-0 when Taylor Lewin scored off of the assist from Taylor Price. Ultimately, this would prove to be the game-winning goal for Virginia Tech to secure the victory. Clemson scored shortly after in the 72nd minute off an assist from Eleanor Hays allowing for Bornkamp to score for her second time of the season. The Tigers offense remained aggressive for the remainder of the half with a few more shots on goal, but could not net an equalizer before the match ended. Overall, the Tigers held possession of the ball for 62% of the match compared to Virginia Tech's 38%. Up next, the Tigers will host No. 8 Duke on Thursday, September 19 at Historic Riggs Field. The match is slated for 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.