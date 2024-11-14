CLEMSON WOMEN'S SOCCER

Clemson Women’s Soccer adds nine on National Signing Day

CLEMSON, S.C. - Head Coach Eddie Radwanski officially announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the Clemson women’s soccer program on National Signing Day. The class includes Elle Bissinger, Maddie Costello, Jolie Jenkins, Neely Kerr, Reese Klein, Taylor Leib, Madeline Parrott, Carla Small and Alessandra Washington.

"Congratulations to our new signees as we welcome them to Clemson Women's Soccer," Radwanski said. "This recruiting class ranks up there as one of our best recruiting classes. It is a diverse group of talented players who are not only very good, talented soccer players but very good people. They competed at the highest levels of youth soccer and several have valuable US Youth National Team experience. We are excited to welcome them to the Clemson Family!"

According to Top Drawer Soccer, the 2025 Clemson recruiting class is ranked No. 2 in the nation as they have four players in the Top 50 and eight players in the Top 200.

Elle Bissinger • Defender • Greenville, S.C. • JL Mann High School • CESA

USL Academy Cup Champion in 2024

Tabbed the Region Player of the Year in 2024

Ranked No. 89 nationally on TopDrawer Soccer's Best Class of 2024-25 and IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025

Named to the USL Academy Cup First Team All-Tournament Team in 2024

Named CESA ECNL Captain from 2021-23

USL Greenville Academy Team Captain in 2023 and 2024

Captain and Member of Greenville Liberty W-League Women’s Team in 2023

Selected for All-Region and All-State from 2022-24

Named ECNL Southeast First Team All-Conference for 2023-24 season

ECNL Southeast Second Team All-Conference Selection in 2022-23

First Team Selection for ECNL Mid-Atlantic All-Conference for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season

Received a USYNT Regional ID Center Invitation in 2019 and 2021

Why Clemson?

“Growing up in Greenville, I was surrounded by the Clemson community and fell in love with the school and people. The academics, competitive athletics, and campus made it easy for me to choose Clemson.”

Maddie Costello • Defender • Stony Brook, N.Y. • Ward Melville High School • SUSA

Ranked the No. 10 defender in the nation

Ranked No. 1 in New York for TopDrawer Soccer’s Regional Rankings and was ranked No. 42 in the IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025

Was in the U18/19 USYNT Player Pool in 2024

Invited and trained with the NWSL’s KC Current and Gotham FC in 2023 and 2024

Named Team Captain from 2021-24

Helped her team become two-time state champions in 2022 and 2023

Named New York All-State First Team and All-County in 2023

Named ECNL New England First Team All-Conference in 2023

Selected for U17 USYNT September Camp in 2023 with Friendlies against Japan

Selected for U16 USYNT Team Camp in March of 2023

Named Concacaf U15 USYNT Champion in 2022

Earned U15 First Team All-Conference in 2022

Named ECNL Player to Watch and ECNL First Team All-Conference in 2021

Why Clemson?

“I chose Clemson because the campus feels like home to me. The coaches, staff, players, and environment are all so welcoming. The academics are amazing and the soccer program and facilities are unmatched.”

Jolie Jenkins • Forward/Defender • Winchester, Va. • James Wood High School • VDA

Ranked No. 53 nationally on TopDrawer Soccer's Best Class of 2024-25 and IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025

Ranked the No. 5 player in Mid-Atlantic on TopDrawer Soccer, while also being ranked the No. 18 defender in the nation and the No. 40 overall player nationally

Named First Team All-State in 2024

Tabbed First Team All-Region, All-District and All-Area in 2023 and 2024

Was Team Virginia State Runner-Up in 2024

Named All-First Team All Mid-Atlantic Conference for two consecutive seasons

Helped her team become four-time Mid-Atlantic Conference Champions

Helped her team finish in the Final Eight of ECNL Playoffs in 2023

Was tabbed the all-time leading goal scorer for James Wood High School in three years

Why Clemson?

“I chose it because it truly felt like home. I love the campus, school spirit, coaches, and soccer program.”

Neely Kerr • Midfielder • Buford, Ga. • Buford High School • Tophat Soccer Club

Ranked No. 33 nationally on TopDrawer Soccer's Best Class of 2024-25 and IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025

Selected as an Alternate for the U20 US World Cup in 2024

Member of the U19 US Youth National Team in 2024

Named Team Captain from 2018-2024

Member of the U17 US Youth National Team in 2023

Tabbed All-State by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association in 2023

Named to the All-Region Team in 2022 and 2023

Named All-County in 2022 and 2023

Member of the Girls Academy Advisory Panel from 2020-24

Why Clemson?

“I chose Clemson because of the quality soccer program as well as excellent academics. The team and school felt like family, and I immediately felt at home.”

Reese Klein • Defender • Cooper City, Fla. • NSU University School • Florida United

Ranked No. 14 in the Club Soccer Player Rankings by Top Drawer Soccer

Ranked No. 14 on the IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025

Attended USYNT U19 National Camp in October of 2024

Selected as an Alternate for the U20 US World Cup in 2024

Traveled with USYNT U20 Team to Columbia in 2024

Attended USYNT U19 National Camp in 2024

Traveled with USYNT U19 Team to Spain in 2024

Attended USYNT U17 National Camp in May of 2023

Helped her team be named League Cup Champions in 2023

Represented USYNT U19 Team at Pan-American Games in Oct of 2023

Selected to USYNT U16 roster in 2022

Traveled with USYNT U16 to UEFA Development Tournament in Sweden in May of 2022

Why Clemson?

“It feels like my second home and I am excited to build and add my talents to the soccer team. Study business and earn a degree.”

Taylor Leib • Midfielder/Forward • Birmingham, Ala. • Briarwood Christian High School • Alabama FC

Earned All-County Golden Boot in 2023 and 2024

Named Team Most Valuable Player in 2023

Team Captain in 2023 and 2024

Named All-State First Team in 2023 and 2024 (1A-7A)

Named All-State 6A First Team in 2022, 2023 and 2024

AHSAA All-Star Game North Most Valuable Player

Team Offensive Player of the Year in 2022

Off the field was the National Honors Society President and earned the Presidential Volunteer Service Award

Why Clemson?

“I chose Clemson because it’s a school that will challenge me athletically and academically. Clemson soccer has coaches and players that desire to help me grow into the best person and player I can become. The environment created within the program is something I am so excited to join.”

Madeline Parrott • Goalkeeper • Canton, Ma. • Thayer Academy • Scorpions SC

Ranked No. 157 nationally on TopDrawer Soccer's Best Class of 2024-25 and IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025

Named Team Captain in 2024

Earned ECNL First Team All-Conference in 2022 and 2023

Named ISL All-League First team in 2023

Earned All-NEPSAC First Team in 2023

Named to the Massachusetts All-State Team in 2023

Part of the Junior All-Star Game in 2023

Went to ECNL National Training Camp in 2022

Tabbed All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention in 2022

Received a US National Regional ID Camp Invite in 2021 and 2022

Why Clemson?

“I chose Clemson because of the amazing culture. Not only is it a huge sports school, but it is full of kind and welcoming people. It is also a place I can see myself succeeding on the field and in the classroom and will help me become who I aspire to be. Next, I have only heard amazing things about Clemson from alumni and current students, and it felt like the perfect fit. Finally, I want to compete at a high level with a supportive and determined coaching staff and team which I know Clemson provides.”

Carla Small • Midfielder/Defender • Waipahu, Hawaii • IMG Academy • IMG

Ranked No. 2 in Florida and No. 9 Nationally on TopDrawerSoccer’s Best Class of 2024-25

Ranked No. 9 in the nation on IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025

Named Team Co-Captain in 2024

An Alternate Selection in the Pan American Games in Chile for U19 WYNT International Camp in 2023

Selected for U19 WYNT Florida Camp in 2024

Attended the U20 WYNT Domestic Camp in Georgia

Selected for U17 USWNT International Camp in England in 2023

Selected for U16 US GNT International Camp in Sweden and Domestic Camp in Oregon in 2022

IMG U16 Team Most Valuable Player in 2022

Surf Cup Champion and Guest Player for Hawaii Rush 06 in 2022

GA Champions Cup Finalist in 2021 and 2022

Why Clemson?

“I chose Clemson because the coaches, the environment, and the people made it feel like home from the start. I feel this is the best place to help me grow, improve, and prepare me for the future, both academically and athletically, whether that’s playing professionally or pursuing other paths.”

Alessandra Washington • Midfielder/Forward • Brookhaven, Ga. • Chamblee High School • Concorde Fire

Ranked No. 122 nationally on TopDrawer Soccer's Best Class of 2024-25 and IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025

Selected for multiple USYNT ID Center rosters in Atlanta

Named ECNL First Team Southeast Conference in 2023

Helped her team win the state title in the 2022-23 season

Named to ECNL National Select Program 2022 in Portland, Ore.

Named ECNL First Team Southeast Conference in 2022

Why Clemson?

“I chose Clemson because of the great soccer atmosphere, the variety of majors, its academic reputation, and beautiful campus. I had a great connection to the coaches and the players, it truly felt like a family. Clemson is the perfect school to continue my growth as an athlete and student.”

