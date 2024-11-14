Clemson Women’s Soccer adds nine on National Signing Day

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Head Coach Eddie Radwanski officially announced the addition of nine student-athletes to the Clemson women’s soccer program on National Signing Day. The class includes Elle Bissinger, Maddie Costello, Jolie Jenkins, Neely Kerr, Reese Klein, Taylor Leib, Madeline Parrott, Carla Small and Alessandra Washington. "Congratulations to our new signees as we welcome them to Clemson Women's Soccer," Radwanski said. "This recruiting class ranks up there as one of our best recruiting classes. It is a diverse group of talented players who are not only very good, talented soccer players but very good people. They competed at the highest levels of youth soccer and several have valuable US Youth National Team experience. We are excited to welcome them to the Clemson Family!" According to Top Drawer Soccer, the 2025 Clemson recruiting class is ranked No. 2 in the nation as they have four players in the Top 50 and eight players in the Top 200. Elle Bissinger • Defender • Greenville, S.C. • JL Mann High School • CESA USL Academy Cup Champion in 2024 Tabbed the Region Player of the Year in 2024 Ranked No. 89 nationally on TopDrawer Soccer's Best Class of 2024-25 and IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025 Named to the USL Academy Cup First Team All-Tournament Team in 2024 Named CESA ECNL Captain from 2021-23 USL Greenville Academy Team Captain in 2023 and 2024 Captain and Member of Greenville Liberty W-League Women’s Team in 2023 Selected for All-Region and All-State from 2022-24 Named ECNL Southeast First Team All-Conference for 2023-24 season ECNL Southeast Second Team All-Conference Selection in 2022-23 First Team Selection for ECNL Mid-Atlantic All-Conference for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season Received a USYNT Regional ID Center Invitation in 2019 and 2021 Why Clemson? “Growing up in Greenville, I was surrounded by the Clemson community and fell in love with the school and people. The academics, competitive athletics, and campus made it easy for me to choose Clemson.” Maddie Costello • Defender • Stony Brook, N.Y. • Ward Melville High School • SUSA Ranked the No. 10 defender in the nation Ranked No. 1 in New York for TopDrawer Soccer’s Regional Rankings and was ranked No. 42 in the IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025 Was in the U18/19 USYNT Player Pool in 2024 Invited and trained with the NWSL’s KC Current and Gotham FC in 2023 and 2024 Named Team Captain from 2021-24 Helped her team become two-time state champions in 2022 and 2023 Named New York All-State First Team and All-County in 2023 Named ECNL New England First Team All-Conference in 2023 Selected for U17 USYNT September Camp in 2023 with Friendlies against Japan Selected for U16 USYNT Team Camp in March of 2023 Named Concacaf U15 USYNT Champion in 2022 Earned U15 First Team All-Conference in 2022 Named ECNL Player to Watch and ECNL First Team All-Conference in 2021 Why Clemson? “I chose Clemson because the campus feels like home to me. The coaches, staff, players, and environment are all so welcoming. The academics are amazing and the soccer program and facilities are unmatched.” Jolie Jenkins • Forward/Defender • Winchester, Va. • James Wood High School • VDA Ranked No. 53 nationally on TopDrawer Soccer's Best Class of 2024-25 and IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025 Ranked the No. 5 player in Mid-Atlantic on TopDrawer Soccer, while also being ranked the No. 18 defender in the nation and the No. 40 overall player nationally Named First Team All-State in 2024 Tabbed First Team All-Region, All-District and All-Area in 2023 and 2024 Was Team Virginia State Runner-Up in 2024 Named All-First Team All Mid-Atlantic Conference for two consecutive seasons Helped her team become four-time Mid-Atlantic Conference Champions Helped her team finish in the Final Eight of ECNL Playoffs in 2023 Was tabbed the all-time leading goal scorer for James Wood High School in three years Why Clemson? “I chose it because it truly felt like home. I love the campus, school spirit, coaches, and soccer program.” Neely Kerr • Midfielder • Buford, Ga. • Buford High School • Tophat Soccer Club Ranked No. 33 nationally on TopDrawer Soccer's Best Class of 2024-25 and IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025 Selected as an Alternate for the U20 US World Cup in 2024 Member of the U19 US Youth National Team in 2024 Named Team Captain from 2018-2024 Member of the U17 US Youth National Team in 2023 Tabbed All-State by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association in 2023 Named to the All-Region Team in 2022 and 2023 Named All-County in 2022 and 2023 Member of the Girls Academy Advisory Panel from 2020-24 Why Clemson? “I chose Clemson because of the quality soccer program as well as excellent academics. The team and school felt like family, and I immediately felt at home.” Reese Klein • Defender • Cooper City, Fla. • NSU University School • Florida United Ranked No. 14 in the Club Soccer Player Rankings by Top Drawer Soccer Ranked No. 14 on the IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025 Attended USYNT U19 National Camp in October of 2024 Selected as an Alternate for the U20 US World Cup in 2024 Traveled with USYNT U20 Team to Columbia in 2024 Attended USYNT U19 National Camp in 2024 Traveled with USYNT U19 Team to Spain in 2024 Attended USYNT U17 National Camp in May of 2023 Helped her team be named League Cup Champions in 2023 Represented USYNT U19 Team at Pan-American Games in Oct of 2023 Selected to USYNT U16 roster in 2022 Traveled with USYNT U16 to UEFA Development Tournament in Sweden in May of 2022 Why Clemson? “It feels like my second home and I am excited to build and add my talents to the soccer team. Study business and earn a degree.” Taylor Leib • Midfielder/Forward • Birmingham, Ala. • Briarwood Christian High School • Alabama FC Earned All-County Golden Boot in 2023 and 2024 Named Team Most Valuable Player in 2023 Team Captain in 2023 and 2024 Named All-State First Team in 2023 and 2024 (1A-7A) Named All-State 6A First Team in 2022, 2023 and 2024 AHSAA All-Star Game North Most Valuable Player Team Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 Off the field was the National Honors Society President and earned the Presidential Volunteer Service Award Why Clemson? “I chose Clemson because it’s a school that will challenge me athletically and academically. Clemson soccer has coaches and players that desire to help me grow into the best person and player I can become. The environment created within the program is something I am so excited to join.” Madeline Parrott • Goalkeeper • Canton, Ma. • Thayer Academy • Scorpions SC Ranked No. 157 nationally on TopDrawer Soccer's Best Class of 2024-25 and IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025 Named Team Captain in 2024 Earned ECNL First Team All-Conference in 2022 and 2023 Named ISL All-League First team in 2023 Earned All-NEPSAC First Team in 2023 Named to the Massachusetts All-State Team in 2023 Part of the Junior All-Star Game in 2023 Went to ECNL National Training Camp in 2022 Tabbed All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention in 2022 Received a US National Regional ID Camp Invite in 2021 and 2022 Why Clemson? “I chose Clemson because of the amazing culture. Not only is it a huge sports school, but it is full of kind and welcoming people. It is also a place I can see myself succeeding on the field and in the classroom and will help me become who I aspire to be. Next, I have only heard amazing things about Clemson from alumni and current students, and it felt like the perfect fit. Finally, I want to compete at a high level with a supportive and determined coaching staff and team which I know Clemson provides.” Carla Small • Midfielder/Defender • Waipahu, Hawaii • IMG Academy • IMG Ranked No. 2 in Florida and No. 9 Nationally on TopDrawerSoccer’s Best Class of 2024-25 Ranked No. 9 in the nation on IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025 Named Team Co-Captain in 2024 An Alternate Selection in the Pan American Games in Chile for U19 WYNT International Camp in 2023 Selected for U19 WYNT Florida Camp in 2024 Attended the U20 WYNT Domestic Camp in Georgia Selected for U17 USWNT International Camp in England in 2023 Selected for U16 US GNT International Camp in Sweden and Domestic Camp in Oregon in 2022 IMG U16 Team Most Valuable Player in 2022 Surf Cup Champion and Guest Player for Hawaii Rush 06 in 2022 GA Champions Cup Finalist in 2021 and 2022 Why Clemson? “I chose Clemson because the coaches, the environment, and the people made it feel like home from the start. I feel this is the best place to help me grow, improve, and prepare me for the future, both academically and athletically, whether that’s playing professionally or pursuing other paths.” Alessandra Washington • Midfielder/Forward • Brookhaven, Ga. • Chamblee High School • Concorde Fire Ranked No. 122 nationally on TopDrawer Soccer's Best Class of 2024-25 and IMG Academy Top 200 Class of 2025 Selected for multiple USYNT ID Center rosters in Atlanta Named ECNL First Team Southeast Conference in 2023 Helped her team win the state title in the 2022-23 season Named to ECNL National Select Program 2022 in Portland, Ore. Named ECNL First Team Southeast Conference in 2022 Why Clemson? “I chose Clemson because of the great soccer atmosphere, the variety of majors, its academic reputation, and beautiful campus. I had a great connection to the coaches and the players, it truly felt like a family. Clemson is the perfect school to continue my growth as an athlete and student.”