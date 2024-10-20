Clemson falls to North Carolina State

CU Athletic Communications by

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Clemson Tigers (6-7-2, 2-6-0 ACC) dropped their Sunday afternoon match 1-0 against the NC State Wolfpack (4-9-3, 1-5-2 ACC) in Raleigh. The Tigers and the Wolfpack battled in the first half as there were minimal shots attempted for both teams. The match was scoreless by halftime as neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first 45. In the second half, the Tigers turned up the heat as they found better scoring opportunities but unfortunately could not get anything past the NC State keeper. The Wolfpack scored the one and only goal of the match in the 70th minute as Rosalie Olou sealed the victory for NC State. Clemson outshot the Wolfpack eight shots to five and held possession for 56% of the match compared to NC State’s 44%. Addy Holgorsen picked up four saves as the goalkeeper has 14 on the season. Up next, the Tigers are set to take on Virginia on Friday, October 25 for their final road match of the regular season. The match is slated for 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ACCNX.