Clemson falls at No. 4 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Addy Holgorsen made a career-high eight saves, but Clemson women’s soccer fell 6-0 at the hands of No. 4 North Carolina. The win moves the Tar Heels to 13-2-0 on the year, 6-1 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 6-6-2 on the year, 2-5-0 in ACC play. North Carolina led 2-0 after the first half, despite the Tigers having back-to-back chances to tie the score at one. The Tar Heels pushed the lead to 4-0 in the first 15 minutes of the second half, then added two more goals to close out the 6-0 win. Five of Holgorsen’s eight saves came in the first half, and Clemson tallied most of their shots in the second half. One of the Tigers’ best scoring chances of the night came just under five minutes into the second half, as Clemson tallied four-straight shots. Up next, the Tigers will head to Raleigh, N.C. to take on NC State on Sunday, October 20. The match is slated for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX. Final from Chapel Hill.



