Shawn Poppie utilizing Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese momentum to propel Clemson women's hoops

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

In Shawn Poppie’s eyes, the sport he’s immersed himself in continues to grow. There’s an unprecedented momentum in the world of women’s basketball. The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark gave the sport storylines for a nation to jump right into. From there, the sport has seen its highest numbers in every category imaginable. As a head coach in that very sport, Poppie certainly understood that. Maybe he saw it coming. He believes that kind of momentum created a domino effect that landed him at Clemson. Now, the university that hired him hopes his resume creates a different kind of buzz for the Tigers. One that could mirror the growth that women’s hoops are continuing to see on a national level. Poppie sees players like Clark and Reese as the new pioneers in generating excitement for this generation. From that standpoint, he compares the investment in his program to how fans had to invest in the monster Dabo Swinney would eventually create. “To be honest with you, I think that's some of the reason I'm here,” Poppie said. “I really believe that right now's the time to invest in women's sports, and I think that it's been a mixture of things...We've had some pioneers in this sport, but no different than what Clemson did with football a number of years ago. When Dabo got here, we invested. It takes an investment to get a product, and I think it started at a young age for kids and the game is at an all-time high because of the investment at a young age, and kids have gotten better, but also, we've started to invest in women's sports at this level, and you do that over and over again. You're going to see a product that's exciting to watch. It did take the whole Caitlyn Clark and Angel Reese rivalry to open it back up.” At the national level, it took superstars to generate the necessary buzz to put the sport on an explosive trajectory. Back in Clemson, Poppie knew the Tiger fanbase could create that kind of excitement. In a way, he’s already begun to see that. Recently, his team was in Charleston hosting a watch party for the Tigers’ matchup with Wake Forest in early October. That came together with an open practice that over 500 people attend. That kind of excitement within the community was a major selling point for Poppie, and as the season draws closer, that enthusiasm continues to grow. “Well, I mean, it was part of why I took this job,” Poppie said. “The Clemson fan base and Clemson family are real things. They come out thick and love to support their Tigers, but I also think that's a work in progress. No different than our team's going to be, right? I can't expect a sellout on November 4th. It's going to take efforts over and over and over again to make sure we continue to get out in the community. That watch party in Charleston a couple of weeks ago was phenomenal and I've not said no to any of these, any of the appearances. Obviously, it'll be some nos coming up because our schedule won't allow it. Still, we want to continue to share our story and make sure our fan base gets to know our team because I do think not only are they unbelievable kids and representation on the court, but you put those things together. I think they're relatable to the Clemson family, and so I'm very excited.” As year one draws closer to this new era of Clemson women’s basketball, Poppie and company open up against Jackson State on November 4th (2:30 p.m.). The Tigers start the season with an immediate measuring stick, squaring off against a tournament team from last spring. As he makes his debut in Littlejohn, he hopes the fans in attendance will witness not just a win but a different feel in the air. “My hopes are when you come watch this team play starting on November 4th, you're like, wow, that is different than it's been here,” Poppie said. “And whatever that looks like, yes, it will be a different style. That's not really what I'm talking about, but the energy we have, the connectivity we have, it is just a little bit different. And when that thing continues to grow, and we help make them better basketball players, the rest will take care of itself.”

