Tigers sign two Top 100 recruits to 2025 signing class

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Head coach Shawn Poppie and the Clemson women’s basketball team have announced the signings of two future Tigers. Holland Harris and Amaia Jackson will both make their way to Clemson next season to play for Poppie and Team 51. Harris and Jackson are both top 100 players in the nation and are the first two high school signees of Poppie’s tenure with the Tigers. “I am thrilled with the additions of Amaia and Holland,” Coach Poppie stated of the Tiger signees. “We went into our first recruiting cycle knowing how important this class would be to the foundation of what we want Clemson women’s basketball to be. I did not want to recruit bodies, I wanted to recruit talented young women that have high character and are up for the challenge. We got the right pieces that are going to play a big part in building something special here at Clemson.” Holland Harris | 6’1” | Orlando, Fla. | Monteverde Academy Harris, a 6’1” wing player out of Florida, is the number 45 player in the nation and a four-star recruit per ESPNW with an overall grade of 94. Once an aspiring tennis professional, Harris turned her focus to hoops where she has excelled. She picked up basketball as a freshman in high school and quickly developed a passion for the sport. Coaches rave about her energy levels on the court and her teammates love playing with her. Her length and athletic ability make her a great two-way threat that can guard multiple positions. She can shoot the ball very well. Her athleticism helps her find ways to get to the hoop. Her footwork and work ethic from tennis have carried over to basketball and contribute to her having an extremely high ceiling. POPPIE’S THOUGHTS Holland is an extremely talented guard/forward that is just scratching the surface. She has only been playing organized basketball for a few years but has shown she can compete with anyone in the country. Her ability to shoot the basketball combined with her length inside is a great combination for the versatility that we like. I’m excited for the Clemson Family to welcome Holland as she will be a great representation for what we stand for on and off the court. Amaia Jackson | 5’8” | Rochester, N.Y. | Monteverde Academy A skilled combo guard, Jackson signs with Clemson as a four-star recruit and the 77th ranked player of this class per BTN scouting. Jackson has great ball-handling skills and elite change of pace that enables her to create her own shot and shots for her teammates. On the court she has incredible vision and is known for being a step ahead of her opponents. Jackson is one of the better shooters in this year’s class and has unreal range. Her work ethic is something that has set her apart from the class and contributes to her high ceiling. POPPIE’S THOUGHTS Amaia is a combo guard who can flat out shoot the basketball. Her ability to play on and off the ball will add versatility to our backcourt. Amaia has put so much work into her game over the last few years and she’s starting to reap the rewards of that. It excites me to add a talented player like Amaia, but more importantly one that has the work ethic and drive like Amaia has. I couldn’t be more excited to add her to our Clemson Family.