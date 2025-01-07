Tigers honored as USBWA Team of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s basketball team, led by head coach Shawn Poppie, was named the USBWA Team of the Week, the organization announced today, after the Tigers defeated no. 20 California, and notched an overtime victory over Stanford this past week in Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson (10-5, 3-1) saved some of its best defense of the season for the past two games. Cal made its first road trip to Littlejohn and entered the game as the number 10 three-point shooting team in the nation. The Tigers locked up the red-hot Golden Bear offense and held them to just 20% from beyond the arc for the whole game. Offensively, CU was led by point guard and Florence, S.C. native Loyal McQueen. She led the Tigers with 18 points and also contributed three rebounds and two assists. Combo guard Mia Moore also had a tremendous game and notched 14 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals, en route to Clemson’s 69-58 win over the no. 20 Golden Bears. The Stanford Cardinal also came to the upstate with red-hot shooting numbers, putting up 40% from outside as a team – good enough for third in the nation – prior to their game against Clemson. The Tigers put the clamps on the Cardinal offense and allowed Stanford to shoot just 5-18 from beyond the arc, holding Stanford well below their season average. McQueen once again put on a clinic, scoring a career-high 26 points and distributing six assists in the 65-61 overtime victory over Stanford. For the week, McQueen averaged 22 points, four assists, and three rebounds per contest, while shooting 45.2% from the floor and 89% (16-18) from the free throw line. The Tigers held Cal and Stanford – two of the ten best three-point shooting teams in the nation – to a combined 9-38 (23.6%) from outside. Team 50 is back in action in Littlejohn Coliseum this week with a Thursday game against ACC opponent Virginia at 7:00 p.m. The Tigers will then wrap up their four-game home stand by facing no. 3 Notre Dame at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The USBWA National Team of the Week: 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 Clemson Tigers 🐅



