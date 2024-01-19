CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Clemson women's basketball dropped to 1-5 in ACC play. (Clemson athletics photo)
Tigers fall to No. 13 Cards
2024 Jan 19

CLEMSON, S.C.- The Clemson women’s basketball team fell to the No.13 Louisville Cardinals 81-64 on Thursday evening in a ACC matchup. Dayshanette Harris had a stellar evening, charting a new season high of 25 points and leading the Tigers in scoring. Her previous season high was 20 and her career high is 29.

The Tigers (8-10, 1-5 ACC) competed with the Cardinals (16-2, 5-0 ACC) in a foul-heavy first quarter. Dayshanette Harris led the Tigers in scoring, shooting a perfect 6-6 from the field. As a whole, the Tigers shot 40% from field goal and were aggressive defensively against the Cardinals. In the second quarter, the Tigers battled with the Cardinals, shooting an impressive 45% from the field. Harris charged ahead for the Tigers and totaled 13 in the quarter.

The Tigers were hot in the fourth, starting out the quarter on a 9-0 run. This was Clemson’s highest scoring quarter, with 23. Amari Robinson was the leading scorer in the second half, contributing 8 points.

Up Next: The Tigers continue conference play this Sunday where they will face No.14 Virginia Tech in Blacksburg for a noon tipoff. The game will be aired on The CW.

