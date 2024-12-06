|
Tigers fall to Gators in SEC/ACC challenge
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson women’s basketball team fell to the Florida Gators in the latest installment of the SEC/ACC Challenge. Clemson’s 26-point third quarter surge tied for their highest scoring quarter of the season (second quarter against Jackson State, second quarter against UAB), and Loyal McQueen (18 points), Mia Moore (14 points), and Raven Thompson (11 points) all scored in double figures for the Tigers.
In the first half, the Tigers held the Gators to only two made threes off of six attempts. McQueen led the Tigers in scoring during the half with eight. Clemson turned it on in the second half, executing a 26-point third quarter, tying their highest-scoring quarter of the season. The Tigers had 17 made field goals in the second half and cut Florida's lead to as little as four in the fourth quarter, however, it wasn’t enough to hold off the Gators. FINAL SCORE: Clemson 64, Florida 77 RECORDS: Clemson (5-3), Florida (5-4) CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen (18 points, 5 assists), Hannah Kohn (7 rebounds) NOTABLES: Loyal McQueen (18 points), Mia Moore (14 points), and Raven Thompson (11 points) all scored in double figures for the Tigers. Raven Thompson is two points away from 1,000 career points. Clemson scored 26 points in the third quarter (tied for highest-scoring quarter of the season). UP NEXT: Clemson returns to Littlejohn on Sunday, Dec. 5 where they will tip off against Radford at 2:00 p.m. AGGGG FOR THREEEE That's back-to-back-to-BACK buckets for Mia Moore! TOUGH bucket for Loyal🔥 RAVEN! We see you Loyal 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/QnTUSMXEVR Hannah from three. Boom. pic.twitter.com/1QrRZNpOr4 MIAAA 💪 pic.twitter.com/e57YwQW2FU
Clemson cuts it to five with eight minutes to play.
📺: ACCN pic.twitter.com/DVqgdmrbxf
📺: ACCN pic.twitter.com/9uGWT6Kpse
She's in double figures for the Tigers with 13.
📺: ACCN pic.twitter.com/6N4SCpeViQ
📺: ACCN pic.twitter.com/2pPi1vTVJ7
In the first half, the Tigers held the Gators to only two made threes off of six attempts. McQueen led the Tigers in scoring during the half with eight. Clemson turned it on in the second half, executing a 26-point third quarter, tying their highest-scoring quarter of the season. The Tigers had 17 made field goals in the second half and cut Florida's lead to as little as four in the fourth quarter, however, it wasn’t enough to hold off the Gators.
FINAL SCORE: Clemson 64, Florida 77
RECORDS: Clemson (5-3), Florida (5-4)
CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen (18 points, 5 assists), Hannah Kohn (7 rebounds)
NOTABLES:
Loyal McQueen (18 points), Mia Moore (14 points), and Raven Thompson (11 points) all scored in double figures for the Tigers.
Raven Thompson is two points away from 1,000 career points.
Clemson scored 26 points in the third quarter (tied for highest-scoring quarter of the season).
UP NEXT: Clemson returns to Littlejohn on Sunday, Dec. 5 where they will tip off against Radford at 2:00 p.m.
AGGGG FOR THREEEE
That's back-to-back-to-BACK buckets for Mia Moore!
TOUGH bucket for Loyal🔥
RAVEN!
We see you Loyal 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/QnTUSMXEVR— Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 6, 2024
Hannah from three. Boom. pic.twitter.com/1QrRZNpOr4— Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 6, 2024
MIAAA 💪 pic.twitter.com/e57YwQW2FU— Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 6, 2024
