Tigers fall to Gators in SEC/ACC challenge

In the first half, the Tigers held the Gators to only two made threes off of six attempts. McQueen led the Tigers in scoring during the half with eight. Clemson turned it on in the second half, executing a 26-point third quarter, tying their highest-scoring quarter of the season. The Tigers had 17 made field goals in the second half and cut Florida's lead to as little as four in the fourth quarter, however, it wasn’t enough to hold off the Gators.

FINAL SCORE: Clemson 64, Florida 77

RECORDS: Clemson (5-3), Florida (5-4)

CLEMSON LEADERS: Loyal McQueen (18 points, 5 assists), Hannah Kohn (7 rebounds)

NOTABLES:

Loyal McQueen (18 points), Mia Moore (14 points), and Raven Thompson (11 points) all scored in double figures for the Tigers.

Raven Thompson is two points away from 1,000 career points.

Clemson scored 26 points in the third quarter (tied for highest-scoring quarter of the season).

UP NEXT: Clemson returns to Littlejohn on Sunday, Dec. 5 where they will tip off against Radford at 2:00 p.m.

AGGGG FOR THREEEE



Clemson cuts it to five with eight minutes to play.



📺: ACCN pic.twitter.com/DVqgdmrbxf — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 6, 2024

That's back-to-back-to-BACK buckets for Mia Moore!



📺: ACCN pic.twitter.com/9uGWT6Kpse — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 6, 2024

TOUGH bucket for Loyal🔥



She's in double figures for the Tigers with 13.



📺: ACCN pic.twitter.com/6N4SCpeViQ — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) December 6, 2024