Clemson's offensive woes too much to overcome against Syracuse

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The Clemson women's basketball team continued their home stand on Sunday afternoon and looked to continue their winning ways. After a Thursday victory featured the largest comeback in over a decade, Shawn Poppie’s unit had an opportunity to stack wins and creep back into the tournament bubble. Clemson, welcoming Syracuse into town, struggled to find any offensive consistency however, falling to the Syracuse Orange, 67-55. Facing the Hurricanes on Thursday, the Tiger offense shot at around 46 percent as a historic comeback was mounted. Days later, the script was flipped for their fortunes, putting together multiple quarters barely able to surmount essential runs. Clemson and Syracuse could not break a first-quarter stalemate, but separation was created for the Orange as the second quarter rolled around. The Tiger offense opened up the quarter shooting 0-11 from the field, yet despite this, found themselves only down two at halftime. The Tigers put together an 11-0 run to open the second half, seemingly flipping the script that plagued them in the first half, leading by seven to close the third quarter. Those struggles didn’t take long to creep back onto the Littlejohn floor. Opening up the final quarter, Clemson began with an ice-cold streak, recording its first basket with only 2:33 left to go in regulation. One area that kept them in the matchup was the ability to score off of turnovers, adding 17 points in fast break opportunities that masked some of the offensive woes. The Tigers collected nine steals, contributing to some easy baskets amid a tough offensive outing. The Tigers had three scorers log double figures, with Loyal McQueen leading the way with 15 points. Hannah Kohn wasn't far behind with 13, accounting for half of Clemson's makes from deep. Tessa Miller added 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench, providing a presence inside against the Orange’s size in the paint. Syracuse outrebounded Clemson 51-38, ultimately winning that war below the rim, adding nine second-chance points on the day. The Tigers finished the matchup shooting 19-68 from the field, knocking down eight of their 33 attempts from deep. Poppie's unit now falls to 11-10 on the season and 4-6 in the ACC. Clemson has a week off before heading up for a road matchup with Boston College on Sunday, February 2nd, at 2:00 p.m. Frames from the first 20 ⏲️ pic.twitter.com/eq0YpVDxn7 — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) January 26, 2025

