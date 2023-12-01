CLEMSON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Clemson falls to Auburn in ACC/SEC Challenge
2023 Dec 1

AUBURN, Alabama - Clemson headed to Auburn Thursday night as they fell to the Tigers by a score of 83-53 in the first ever ACC/SEC Challenge.

Clemson got behind in the first quarter with a 19-10 deficit and never found a way to recover. CU’s scoring and offense increased and improved every quarter, but Auburn pulled away for the victory.

Clemson (5-4) was led in scoring by Dayshanette Harris who was 5 for 10 on the floor, scoring 14 points. MaKayla Elmore led the Tigers by grabbing 10 rebounds. Clemson leaves Auburn and wraps up their longest stretch away from home this season (four games). As the Tigers return home, they will embark on a four game home stretch which will also be their longest of the season.

UP NEXT: Clemson looks to bounce back when they host Duke in the Tigers’ ACC opener. That game will be in Littlejohn Coliseum on December 7 and will tip off at 7 PM.

