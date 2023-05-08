Clemson adds graduate manager to 2023-24 roster

Clemson adds graduate manager Danielle Rauch to 2023-24 roster

Clemson, S.C. — Clemson women’s basketball head coach Amanda Butler announced the addition of former Michigan point guard Danielle Rauch to the 2023-24 roster on Monday. In what is certainly an unconventional career trajectory, Rauch joins Team 49 after spending the 2022-23 season as a graduate manager at Clemson. Thanks to an NCAA women’s basketball rule that essentially states that graduate managers are not required to forfeit eligibility to serve in that role, her graduate manager year served as a red-shirt season, and she has one year of eligibility remaining. At Michigan, Rauch earned four varsity letters and led Michigan to a Sweet 16 appearance as a junior and Elite 8 appearance as a senior. She played in 97 games with 40 starts, including 32 starts in 2021-22. Off the court, Rauch was named three-time Academic All-Big Ten, CoSIDA Academic All-District, was Michigan’s female winner of the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award, and was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in her career. Rauch joins a signing class that includes NJCAA First Team All-American Nya Valentine and WJCAC All-Conference player Danna Grenald, as well as Pitt transfer Dayshanette Harris and Lehigh transfer Mackenzie Kramer. 🗣️ you're gonna want to watch this 👀#Team49 x @daniellerauchy pic.twitter.com/CqR644TV8V — Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) May 8, 2023 See note below from Clemson compliance: It is permissible for Danielle to use her last year of eligibility at Clemson even though she served as a graduate manager this year because in women’s basketball, a student-athlete isn’t required to forfeit their remaining eligibility to become a manager (rule 11.02.7). She essentially redshirted this year at Clemson, and her eligibility is as follows: 2018-19: Competed at Michigan 2019-20: Competed at Michigan 2020-21: Competed at Michigan – COVID year, no season of eligibility was used 2021-22: Competed at Michigan 2022-23: Grad Manager at Clemson 2023-24: Final season of eligibility remaining This rule is changing; beginning July 1, a student-athlete that becomes a manager will forfeit the remaining eligibility in that sport at the institution. Therefore, after July 1, this would not be permissible.