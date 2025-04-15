Clemson walks it off against Gamecocks for sixth straight win

CLEMSON – A low-scoring duel set the scene for a battle that required extra innings to determine a result. The Tigers sought redemption from their March loss to the Gamecocks, hoping to complete the mission as the night wore on. Marian Collins gave the Tigers precisely what they were looking for. Collins' second homer of the day walked it off for the Tigers, securing a 2-1 win in nine innings in dramatic fashion. No. 20-ranked Clemson (35-11) makes it six straight victories this season, with No. 12 South Carolina (32-10) suffering its second loss in a row. Early on, both squads traded scoreless outings in the first few innings, leaving runners on and runs off the board. With the exception of the top of the first, where Reese Basinger had to battle to escape the inning, both squads raced through the opening frames rapidly. South Carolina had four hits early on yet left three on base, keeping the stalemate at zero. Clemson found similar trouble, recording two hits and leaving two on base. The Gamecocks would break the tie at the top of the third, with Arianna Rodi launching a solo homer to right centerfield, cracking open the scoring with an early lead. Clemson appeared to snatch the momentum back, with Julia Knowler launching what looked to be a three-run homer. Left fielder Emily Vinson had different plans, taking flight and snagging the ball from eager fans ready to catch the hit. That kept the Tiger offense in check for the third straight inning, a trend extending further into the evening. At the bottom of the fifth, Clemson had two runners on with only a single out to its name. For the anxious home crowd, it seemed like the moment had come for the Tigers to get on the board. Facing a 1-0 deficit to the rival Gamecocks, an opportunity to break an offensive slump seemed primed to break open. Knowler had the bases loaded, but a pop-up and a tag at home plate kept the Tigers scoreless. Seemingly, the offense was stuck in limbo for nearly six innings. Marian Collins briefly changed Clemson's fortune, launching a solo homer to even the score at one. Brooke McCubbin assumed control of the operation in the fifth inning, holding South Carolina scoreless to give the Tigers time to manufacture runs. McCubbin threw for 5.0 innings, only surrendering two hits to keep Clemson's hopes alive. Clemson will return to conference play on Thursday, hosting Boston College at 6:00 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Not only was it a WALK-OFF HOMER but it was Collins's SECOND HOME RUN of the night 🤯😱😧 pic.twitter.com/K72fHY07hF — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) April 16, 2025

Clemson walks it off against South Carolina in extra innings, redeeming a 6-0 loss from March.



Big win for Rittman’s squad heading into the final stages of the regular season. pic.twitter.com/TxG2GjcsQD — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) April 16, 2025

C'MON COLLINS LET'S CELEBRATE 🙌🏼🎉🪅👏🥳



Our 2 runs of the night = Collins's 2 homers of the game pic.twitter.com/gcW5GOmDWf — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) April 16, 2025

B6 | Andddd that makes #🎱 for Collins



Marian Collins adding a run to the board tightening the score against South Carolina 1-1



📺ACCNX pic.twitter.com/48aZLJ0ioC — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) April 16, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!