Valerie Cagle named ACC scholar-athlete of the year

Academic requirements for selection to the team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in 50 percent of their team’s contests and/or the ACC Championships and/or the NCAA Championships during the most recent season.

The additional honorees include Reedy Davenport (St. Johns, Fla.), Ansley Houston (Grantville, Ga.), JoJo Hyatt (Buford, Ga.), Madison May (Valdosta, Ga.), Brooke McCubbin (Locust Grove, Ga.), Ally Miklesh (Stevens Point, Wis.), Maddie Moore (Loomis, Calif.), Arielle Oda (Buford, Ga.) and Regan Spencer (Lexington, N.C.).

The Tigers concluded the 2023 season with a 49-12 overall record and made a Super Regional appearance for the second-consecutive season. The 2023 season was also highlighted by multiple individual awards that included Cagle being named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year, and Jacobsen was named a CSC Academic All-American.