No. 6 Tigers shut out Eagles

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 6/6 Clemson Tigers improved to 41-5 on the year after shutting out Winthrop, 2-0, on Tuesday evening at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers have now shutout 17 opponents. Valerie Cagle, Caroline Jacobsen and JoJo Hyatt each tallied a hit in the Tigers victory, while Cagle and Jacobsen each picked up RBIs to bring their season totals to 52 and 38, respectively. Cagle extended both her RBI and hit streak to five-consecutive games. Junior Millie Thompson got the start in the circle for the Tigers. She pitched the first two innings and struck out three batters before sophomore Brooke McCubbin entered in the top of the third inning. McCubbin would go on to pitch the final five innings of the game as she recorded her fifth win with a single strikeout and only allowed two hits. The Tigers’ offense clocked the only two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning as Cagle singled to left center field to plate Ally Miklesh, who was previously walked. Jacobsen immediately collected an RBI of her own as Cagle scored Clemson’s second run of the day to extend its lead to 2-0 which would hold for the remainder of the game. Up Next Clemson returns to McWhorter Stadium on Friday, April 21 to host Pitt in a three-game series. The series will mark the final regular season games in McWhorter. Friday’s game is slated to start at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s matchup at noon will serve as Clemson’s Senior Day. Mandatory photo dump because Tigers lead 2-0 after four 📸



