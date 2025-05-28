Clemson's Maddie Moore, Kyle Jamieson earn national honors

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior second baseman Maddie Moore was named a National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-American, the organization announced Wednesday. Moore garners her second-consecutive career All-America honor after earning a third team nod in 2024 and marked the sixth selection All-America selection in program history. Moore finished her standout career with the Tigers in dominant fashion. She clocked a .411 average with 79 hits. Her 71 RBIs were a single-season program record, while her 17 home runs were the most by a senior and third-most by a Tiger in program history. She totaled 32 extra-base hits with 12 doubles and three triples. She led the 2025 team with 148 total bases, a .771 slugging percentage and 11 stolen bases. The Loomis, California native drew 21 walks and scored 61 runs. Defensively, she contributed 103 putouts, 90 assists and turned nine double plays on the year. Only players who were selected to All-Region teams were eligible for consideration at the All-America level. Each All-America team is comprised of 18 players, including: three pitchers, one catcher, one first base, one second base, one third base, one shortstop, three outfielders, one utility/pitcher, one DP or utility/non-pitcher and five at-large positions. At-large positions were nominated by the NFCA All-Region committee representatives. Jamieson named national pitching coach of the year Clemson Softball Associate Head Coach Kyle Jamieson has been tabbed D1Softball’s Pitching Coach of the Year, the outlet announced Wednesday. Jamieson and his pitching staff guided the Tigers to an ACC Championship and the program’s first super regional victory in 2025. Jamieson has guided the Clemson pitching staff since joining the program at its inception. In his sixth season with the team, Jamieson guided a staff of five pitchers – two returners, two transfers and a freshman – to numerous honors and a 48-14 overall record. The staff set program records in saves (nine) and innings pitched (409). Senior Reese Basinger was crowned the ACC Pitcher of the Year, a first for the program, and an NFCA All-Region First Team selection. Macey Cintron garnered ACC Freshman of the year honors alongside her NFCA All-Region First Team accolades, while senior Brooke McCubbin was an All-ACC Third Team and ACC All-Tournament Team honoree after leading the Tigers to a 3-0 tournament and the program’s first ACC Championship with a 2-1 victory against Florida State. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 19-5 record in conference play. As a staff, the pitchers finished with a 2.62 ERA and 15 complete games. They clocked 11 shutout victories with Basinger tallying three solo shutouts and McCubbin adding two, while McCubbin tied the single season record with five. The quintet struck out 266 batters and limited opponents to a .251 average on the year. With Jamieson’s guidance in the circle, Clemson finished with numerous top 25 victories that was highlighted by a 4-3 extra-inning battle against then top-ranked Tennessee on the road and a 2-1 win against then No. 13/12 South Carolina at McWhorter Stadium. During his tenure with the program, Jamieson has provided guidance to 10 All-ACC selections, including three during the 2025 campaign. As of May 25, Clemson ranked in the top 35 as a team in the NCAA in ERA (18th), Strikeout-to-Walk Ratio (31st) and WHIP (24th). Individual players sitting in the top 35 include: Basinger (Games Started – fifth), Basinger (Innings Pitched – 34th), Basinger (Pitching Appearances – 10th) and McCubbin (Saves – 13th). Additional D1Softball postseason awards include Moore garnering Second Team All-America honors and Cintron being named a Freshman All-American.