Clemson-Texas Super Regional dates, TV networks announced

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The NCAA announced the dates, times and TV networks for the Clemson-Texas Super Regional out in Austin, Texas this week. The ACC champs start action with the Longhorns at 9 p.m. Thursday, televised on ESPN2 and face Texas again at the same time and TV network Friday. The if-needed Game 3 is also a 9 p.m. start with TV broadcast location to be determined. Clemson (47-12) is seeking a first-ever Women's College World Series bid. Austin SUPER REGIONAL Date Game Matchup Time (ET) Network Thurs. May 22 Game 1 Clemson vs. Texas 9:00 p.m. ESPN2 Fri. May 23 Game 2 Texas vs. Clemson 9:00 p.m. ESPN2 Sat. May 24 Game 3* 9:00 p.m. The Supers schedule! 🤩



➡️ https://t.co/BhKH6gHOdN

🎟️ https://t.co/QxhUYg5UXP

📲 https://t.co/2QO2igeQwl#RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/8PFm0hGE91 — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 19, 2025

