sports_baseball
Clemson-Texas Super Regional dates, TV networks announced

Clemson-Texas Super Regional dates, TV networks announced
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 8 minutes ago

The NCAA announced the dates, times and TV networks for the Clemson-Texas Super Regional out in Austin, Texas this week.

The ACC champs start action with the Longhorns at 9 p.m. Thursday, televised on ESPN2 and face Texas again at the same time and TV network Friday.

The if-needed Game 3 is also a 9 p.m. start with TV broadcast location to be determined.

Clemson (47-12) is seeking a first-ever Women's College World Series bid.

Austin SUPER REGIONAL

Date Game Matchup Time (ET) Network

Thurs. May 22 Game 1 Clemson vs. Texas 9:00 p.m. ESPN2

Fri. May 23 Game 2 Texas vs. Clemson 9:00 p.m. ESPN2

Sat. May 24 Game 3* 9:00 p.m.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson-Texas Super Regional dates, TV networks announced
Clemson-Texas Super Regional dates, TV networks announced
CBS Sports predicts three Clemson players to win major national awards
CBS Sports predicts three Clemson players to win major national awards
Clemson moves up polls, NCAA Tournament projection after weekend sweep
Clemson moves up polls, NCAA Tournament projection after weekend sweep
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts