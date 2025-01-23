CLEMSON SOFTBALL

Maddie Moore was named preseason All-ACC on a team picked to finish seventh.
Maddie Moore was named preseason All-ACC on a team picked to finish seventh.

Clemson picked seventh in ACC, Maddie Moore named preseason all-conference
by - 2025 Jan 23 15:40

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Softball’s Maddie Moore (Loomis, Calif.) has been selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team, the league office announced Thursday. The Preseason All-ACC teams are nominated and voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Moore returns for her final year in the Orange and Regalia after garnering All-America honors last season. The senior garnered 2024 All-ACC First Team accolades after she started 53 games and maintained a team-high .368 average with a .477 on-base percentage and .639 slugging percentage. She drew a team-high 29 walks and had 57 hits, including 10 home runs with 39 RBIs and 38 runs scored. She led the Tigers with 15 stolen bases and finished 2024 on a 22-game reached base streak which sits second all-time for the program.

Along with being named to the Preseason All-ACC Team, Moore has been named a Preseason Second Team All-American and the No. 31 Preseason Player by Softball America, while also being the No. 2 Preseason Second Baseman and No. 34 D100 Preseason Player by D1Softball.

Clemson will look to step into the 2025 campaign with the Orange vs. Purple scrimmage on Sunday, Feb. 2 at noon. This is a free event open to the public and will be fans’ only opportunity to see the Tigers in McWhorter Stadium prior to the 2025 season beginning on Feb. 6 in Boca Raton, Fla., at the Paradise Classic. Clemson will play the first five games of the season on the road before returning to McWhorter Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. against Furman. As a program, the Tigers were predicted to finish seventh out of the 15-softball team league.

Single game tickets go on sale to IPTAY members on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 30 for all the action inside McWhorter Stadium here. Like 2024, tickets will be available at the gate for walk-up sales on the day of each game. Fans are encouraged to visit the ticket table located outside the main gate of McWhorter to purchase their tickets. For more information, fans can call 1-800-CLEMSON (1-800-253-6766) or ClemsonTigers.com.

2025 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Duke - 193 points (11)

2. Florida State - 183 points (4)

3. Virginia Tech - 165 points

4. Stanford - 143 points

5. Virginia - 140 points

6. California - 130 points

7. Clemson - 126 points

8. Georgia Tech - 87 points

9. North Carolina - 85 points

10. Louisville - 73 points

11. Notre Dame - 72 points

12. Boston College - 66 points

13. NC State - 65 points

14. Syracuse - 31 points

15. Pitt - 16 points

(first-place votes)

The league now has 15 teams with the addition of Stanford and California, both of which made the NCAA Tournament last year.

2025 Softball Preseason All-ACC Team

Infield

Elon Butler, California

Maddie Moore, Clemson

Aminah Vega, Duke

Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State

Jade Hylton, Virginia

Outfield

D’Auna Jennings, Duke

Jahni Kerr, Florida State

Alex Coleman, North Carolina

Emily Jones, Stanford

Pitcher

Cassidy Curd, Duke

Eden Bigham, Virginia

Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech

Catcher

Michaela Edenfield, Florida State

Designated Player/Utility

Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season
Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season
ESPN analyst on early 2025 outlook: 'Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1'
ESPN analyst on early 2025 outlook: 'Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1'
Cade Klubnik vaults up ESPN class re-rank
Cade Klubnik vaults up ESPN class re-rank
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Softball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts