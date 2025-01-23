Clemson picked seventh in ACC, Maddie Moore named preseason all-conference

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson Softball’s Maddie Moore (Loomis, Calif.) has been selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2025 Preseason All-ACC Team, the league office announced Thursday. The Preseason All-ACC teams are nominated and voted on by the league’s head coaches. Moore returns for her final year in the Orange and Regalia after garnering All-America honors last season. The senior garnered 2024 All-ACC First Team accolades after she started 53 games and maintained a team-high .368 average with a .477 on-base percentage and .639 slugging percentage. She drew a team-high 29 walks and had 57 hits, including 10 home runs with 39 RBIs and 38 runs scored. She led the Tigers with 15 stolen bases and finished 2024 on a 22-game reached base streak which sits second all-time for the program. Along with being named to the Preseason All-ACC Team, Moore has been named a Preseason Second Team All-American and the No. 31 Preseason Player by Softball America, while also being the No. 2 Preseason Second Baseman and No. 34 D100 Preseason Player by D1Softball. Clemson will look to step into the 2025 campaign with the Orange vs. Purple scrimmage on Sunday, Feb. 2 at noon. This is a free event open to the public and will be fans’ only opportunity to see the Tigers in McWhorter Stadium prior to the 2025 season beginning on Feb. 6 in Boca Raton, Fla., at the Paradise Classic. Clemson will play the first five games of the season on the road before returning to McWhorter Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. against Furman. As a program, the Tigers were predicted to finish seventh out of the 15-softball team league. Single game tickets go on sale to IPTAY members on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 30 for all the action inside McWhorter Stadium here. Like 2024, tickets will be available at the gate for walk-up sales on the day of each game. Fans are encouraged to visit the ticket table located outside the main gate of McWhorter to purchase their tickets. For more information, fans can call 1-800-CLEMSON (1-800-253-6766) or ClemsonTigers.com. 2025 ACC Softball Preseason Coaches Poll 1. Duke - 193 points (11) 2. Florida State - 183 points (4) 3. Virginia Tech - 165 points 4. Stanford - 143 points 5. Virginia - 140 points 6. California - 130 points 7. Clemson - 126 points 8. Georgia Tech - 87 points 9. North Carolina - 85 points 10. Louisville - 73 points 11. Notre Dame - 72 points 12. Boston College - 66 points 13. NC State - 65 points 14. Syracuse - 31 points 15. Pitt - 16 points (first-place votes) The league now has 15 teams with the addition of Stanford and California, both of which made the NCAA Tournament last year. 2025 Softball Preseason All-ACC Team Infield Elon Butler, California Maddie Moore, Clemson Aminah Vega, Duke Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State Jade Hylton, Virginia Outfield D’Auna Jennings, Duke Jahni Kerr, Florida State Alex Coleman, North Carolina Emily Jones, Stanford Pitcher Cassidy Curd, Duke Eden Bigham, Virginia Emma Lemley, Virginia Tech Catcher Michaela Edenfield, Florida State Designated Player/Utility Cori McMillan, Virginia Tech