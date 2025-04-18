Clemson homers power rally past Eagles to clinch series

CLEMSON, S.C. – Senior Maddie Moore and freshman Macey Cintron hit home runs to power Clemson’s 8-4 comeback victory against Boston College. The Tigers clinched the series’ victory against the Eagles and marked the sixth ACC series win for the Tigers this season. Clemson has improved to 37-11 (16-4 ACC), while Boston College dropped to 19-23 (4-13 ACC). Moore picked up three hits and four RBIs, which tied the single-season Clemson RBI record with 57. Alex Brown was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored, while Cintron tallied two hits. Jamison Brockenbrough rounded out the Tigers with multi-runs, scoring twice. Boston College jumped out to a 2-0 advantage after scoring one run in both the first and second innings off two separate errors by the Tigers. The Eagles extended their lead with a solo home run in the third. The Tigers responded with eight runs with their first coming in the third after Brown and Moore hit back-to-back singles. Brown came home on an RBI single by Cintron for her 40th RBI of the season, the second-most by a freshman in program history. She finished the night with 41 career RBIs. The bats continued to be hot in the fourth as Kylee Johnson and Taylor Pipkins hit back-to-back singles. Brockenbrough reached on a fielder’s choice, and it was Brown that tacked on an RBI with a single to left field. Moore followed with her 13th home run of the 2025 campaign. Her three-run shot traveled 254 feet. The run also gave Clemson the 5-3 advantage. On defense, Pipkins made a diving grab in right field in the top of the sixth inning that saved a potential run from scoring to keep the Tigers ahead by two when Clemson returned to the plate in the sixth. After a double by Brockenbrough and a single by Brown, runners were on the corner for Moore to pick up RBI number 57 on her career to tie for the program record alongside Valerie Cagle (2023). Cintron pushed Clemson’s lead to 8-3 with the 10th home run of her freshman year that traveled 248 feet for a solo shot. Cintron became the third Tiger to hit double-digit home runs this season alongside Moore and Julia Knowler (14). The Eagles got one run back in the top of the seventh, but Cintron shut things down in the circle to pick up her second strikeout, pitching five innings in relief to earn her eighth victory in the circle. Senior Brooke McCubbin started and pitched two innings with one earned run before being replaced by Cintron in the top of the third. Up Next The Tigers conclude their 2025 regular season home slate with the series finale against Boston College on Saturday, April 19 at noon. Action is slated to be broadcast on ACCNX. Saturday will also mark Clemson’s Senior Day where the Tigers will honor nine members of the 2025 roster following the conclusion of the game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) B6 | Cintron with home run number 🔟‼️



The Tigers deepen the lead against the Eagles 8-3



📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/VGedE3f1nC — Clemson Softball 🥎 (@clemsonsoftball) April 18, 2025