'Attacking champions' Clemson set to open season with high expectations

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

Preseason expectations for Clemson men’s soccer are nothing short of back-to-back national championships. Although the Tigers have lost vital names such as Ousmane Sylla, Pape Mar Boye, Gael Gibert, Brandon Parrish and more, Clemson’s talent runs deep. Through the freshman, transfer, and returning players for the defending National Champions, the ACC coaches decided on a clear favorite this year. Clemson was voted the 2024 Preseason ACC’s Men’s Soccer Favorites, an honor they have boosted for the third consecutive season, and the Tigers gained 12 out of 14 first-place votes. With external expectations around the Tigers, head coach Mike Noonan’s perspective on these lofty expectations and what they mean to the coaches and players is simple. “Nothing. Absolutely nothing," Noonan said on thoughts of being a defending champion. "That's the point, is that we're not a defending champion. Dabo said that after 2018. They're attacking champions. We're attacking champions. Obviously, everybody considers us that way. We don't consider ourselves that way." Although with a different team, and some consider the new side to be shorter in height, Noonan’s perspective on team tactics, coaching, and player development stays the same. Clemson’s philosophy of positive possession plays through the midfield and switching, creating spaces to attack. Senior midfielder Joran Gerbet will be Clemson's offense focus. With All-ACC honors from last season, Gerbet was nominated as Clemson’s 2024 All-ACC preseason player, and in Clemson’s national championship season, Gerbet was a crucial player in the team. Noonan had high praise for the French midfielder, calling the senior a “very, very experienced player. I think the best central midfielder in the country. Not putting any pressure on him.” Gerbet expressed his gratitude towards Noonan’s praise. “I'm really happy about it. Of course, I train day to day with him, so I take his advice every day to be the best I can be and to be the best I can be for the team,” Gerbet said. A crucial piece returning for Clemson is goalkeeper Joseph Andema. Andema’s postseason run last season is one for the record books. The junior goalkeeper conceded one goal in postseason play last year en route to Clemson’s national championship. Andema’s ability to be a crucial shot-stopper and play with his feet has made Clemson more versatile in the back. Noonan raved about Andema’s growth from sophomore to junior year for being a better communicator, also becoming stronger with both feet and his ability to save low and high; Noonan called Andema’s shot-stopping “one of the best in the country.” Andema called into endless hard work this offseason and starting from freshman year for his growth. “Working with the goalkeepers’ trainer, I took every session seriously and I improved a lot on my feet,” Andema said. “I was great with my feet coming in because I was an outfield player, but then getting here and learning the position that I was in, I was able to develop more technical skills and enlarge my game abilities.” Clemson co-captain and centerback Adam Lundegard looks to regain Clemson’s backline’s dominance. The redshirt junior was pivotal in their amazing defensive record and most importantly, during the postseason run. However, Clemson loses defenders such as Shawn Smart and Pape Mar Boye. Lundegard stated his confidence in the new backline. “Yeah, I think we've brought in some new pieces, some really talented pieces, different experiences from different places, a couple of different transfers who have won trophies at other schools. So I think it's just about developing those connections, especially as a backline,” Lundegard said. Being a captain for a team like Clemson is an honor and Lundegard hopes to become a leader for the incoming players to a prestigious team like Clemson. “When I came into this program, like George Marks and James Brighton, I just want to continue to lead and continue to help the guys that are coming after me,” he said. Alex Meinhard, a graduate striker for the Tigers, comes in looking at nothing but him and the team. Similarly to Noonan, Meinhard had little to care about when asked about being the preseason No. 1. “At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. You're one five, 15, 25. It doesn't matter. You still got to play soccer. And that's what we're here for,” said Meinhard. Clemson plays Penn State to open its season on Thursday (7 p.m./ACCNX), with tough opponents such as Stanford, Notre Dame, and North Carolina in conference play. The message from Noonan was simple on the slate ahead. “It's just another team, another really good team. But we're Clemson,” Noonan said.

