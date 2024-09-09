Tigers finish with draw against 49ers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (4-1-2) officially wrapped up non-conference play as they tabbed a 0-0 draw over the Charlotte 49ers (1-5-2) on Sunday night at Transamerica Field in Charlotte. Clemson finished the non-conference slate with four victories and only a single loss. "It wasn't the result we were driving for," Head Coach Eddie Radwanski said. "You have to give the opponent credit because they worked hard to keep themselves in the game. I just thought we were flat in the first half, it was a little bit better in the second half. We still created some opportunities and in those moments, we have to take advantage of them. We close out the non-conference part of the season and now it's time to get ready for ACC next week." Both teams came out strong in the first half as the 49ers defense limited the Tigers to only two shots in the first 45 minutes of the match. Clemson's backline battled back as they provided Charlotte with zero scoring opportunities in the first half as the 49ers attempted no shots by halftime. In the second half, the Tigers created more movement with the ball and found more opportunities to score. Unfortunately, the Tigers were unable to find the back of the net before the clock hit 90 minutes. Clemson completed the second half with nine total shots for a total of 11 in the match. Clemson's defense proved to be unstoppable as they held Charlotte to two shots on the night. Overall, Clemson held possession of the ball for 62% of the match compared to Charlotte's 38%. Clemson goalkeeper Addy Holgorsen picked up her first clean sheet of the season, as it also marked the keeper's first start in goal for the 2024 campaign. Up next, the Tigers will prepare for ACC-play as they are set to host conference opponent Virginia Tech on Thursday, September 12 at Historic Riggs Field. The match is slated for 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX. Final from Charlotte.



