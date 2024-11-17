Tigers fall in ACC Championship shootout to Deacs

CU Athletic Communications by

Cary, N.C. – Clemson and Wake Forest played 91’ of deadlocked soccer before Wake Forest earned a 7-6 PK win to claim the 2024 ACC Championship trophy. The result goes in the records as a draw, with the Tigers moving to 14-2-4 on the season and the Demon Deacons moving to 10-4-7. Clemson got on the board first, in the game’s 20’. Ransford Gyan played a corner kick into the box to Adam Lundegard, who nearly headed it home, but Lukas Magnason was there for the rebound to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead. Wake Forest evened the score in the 39’ on Nico Rabiu’s goal to send the game to halftime tied 1-1. The Tigers had three chances to end the game late in regulation, with Wahabu Musah and Alex Meinhard getting three shots off, but the 90’ whistle sounded with the score still tied 1-1. The teams combined for five shots in the first overtime period, but no one could break through, sending the game to a second ten-minute period. Gyan nearly ended the game for the Tigers in th3 103’, but sent a cross from Oklunlola just over the crossbar. Wake Forest had a chance in the 108’, but Adam Lundegard made a sliding block to thwart the opportunity. In penalty kicks, both teams made their first three chances before Patrick Donovan made a save on Wake Forest’s fourth chance. Clemson missed its fourth chance, however, and the score remained tied. The teams continued to trade opportunities, before Wake Forest netted their eighth chance and Clemson didn’t, giving the Demon Deacons the ACC title. Joran Gerbet, Adam Lundegard, and Alex Meinhard were each named to the ACC All-Tournament Team. The Tigers now await their NCAA Tournament fate, with the selection show being held on Monday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m., streamed live on NCAA.com. The Tigers have the lead! 🐅



📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/IHpFVz0kJG — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 17, 2024 This team 🧡



Proud of all their work, but we’re not done yet. #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/2PHL4deVyC — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 17, 2024