Tigers eliminated from NCAA Tournament by Wake Forest in overtime

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

The Clemson Tigers men’s soccer team fell at Wake Forest in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Sunday, 2-1, in the first overtime golden goal format The Tigers (15-3-4) looked to exact revenge after losing the ACC championship to Wake, but the Demon Deacons (12-4-7) defended their home turf, walking the game off with a fantastic shot by the No. 1 freshman recruit Dylan Borso. The match started slowly until the Tigers almost grabbed the lead early. After a cross into the box, Wahabu Musah’s shot was blocked. It bounced and rolled out to Joran Gerbet, who ripped a shot the first time. The half-volley slammed off the bottom of the crossbar and landed just out of the goal line. Gerbet almost opened it but had to watch his chance go to memory. In the 15th minute, the Tigers clicked to another chance. After a nifty move by Musah, he connects on a one-two pass to Ransford Gyan. Gyan’s pass left him through, but he just hit it wide of the rushing goalkeeper. The Tigers’ two big chances lead to nothing in the first fifteen. In the 20th minute, the plugs finally sparked. After a beautiful pass to Arthur Duquenne sprinting down the left sideline, he took one touch and then passed across the box. Gyan was there to meet the pass and slot it home. Perfect execution by the tigers 🐅#NCAASoccer x 🎥 ESPN+ / @ClemsonMSoccer pic.twitter.com/4KY6ATQm0s — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) December 1, 2024 The Tigers almost doubled the lead. After a beautiful through ball to Remi Okunlola, he jolted past a defender and squared it to Musah. The freshman’s shot looked to be going in, but Wake Forest defender Liam O’Gara blocked the shot to save the shot. Wake Forest earned a corner with three minutes remaining in the first half. It was crossed in, and cleared. They recovered and attacked once again. A small pass by Prince Amponsah went to Ryan Belal, who went to his right and slotted it home to the bottom left corner past Clemson goalkeeper Patrick Donovan. Clemson earned a free kick right outside the box on the left sideline with half an hour remaining. After a good cross, Gerbet headed it down, but it went into traffic. The ball bounced back to Gerbet, who slammed it above the bar. A big chance for the Tigers went to waste. The following 15 minutes were physical between the two ACC sides, however, nothing could separate either team in midfield. Both teams had glimpses of chances, but neither could find the back of the net. Clemson had an opportunity with three minutes remaining. After regaining possession in the attacking third, their energy ran low. A missed pass on a one-two by Gyan to Gerbet gave back possession near the 18-yard box. Ninety minutes was not enough to separate the two sides, and the Demon Deacons and Tigers entered 10-minute halves of golden goal to determine the winner in overtime. Two minutes into the first overtime, Borso found himself in a golden area. He cut inside on his right foot and had a wide-open shot. He curled it into the top right corner, ending the match. The Tigers put their heads down in disbelief, and the Demon Deacons jumped into the crowd, celebrating. Clemson’s season ends in the Sweet Sixteen. Mike Noonan and the Tigers will look to bounce back after a heartbreaking defeat, and now a new champion will be crowned in the NCAA this season. JUST. A. FRESHMAN. pic.twitter.com/CjwNxcQ9Vz — Wake Forest Men's Soccer (@WakeMSoccer) December 2, 2024

