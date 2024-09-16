No. 5 Clemson surrenders late tying goal to Holy Cross

CU Athletic Communications by

WORCESTER, Mass. – Fifth-ranked Clemson men’s soccer (3-1-2) earned a draw with Holy Cross (2-3-2), 2-2, in a hard-fought match-up on Monday night to wrap up the northeast road trip for the Tigers. Clemson grabbed the 2-1 lead in the 53’, but the Crusaders scored off a free kick with one minute left in the match to earn the tie. In a competitive first half, the Tigers were down 0-1 after a goal from Holy Cross at 2:35. Clemson had chances to even the score, putting up 10 shots to just four from the Crusaders, including getting off seven-consecutive before Holy Cross took one that was saved by Joseph Andema. The Tigers continued to attack in the second half, as Tyler Trimnal scored the first goal for the Tigers at 51’. Arthur Duquenne crossed the ball to Trimnal who drilled the header into the right side of the goal to knot things up at one goal each. James Kelly followed shortly after, scoring the Tigers' second header goal of the night at 53’. With a corner kick assist, Joran Gerbet sent the ball to the middle of the box for Kelly who was able to bury it into the back of the net and give Clemson the lead. Following a red card, the Tigers played a man down for the last 21 minutes of the match. Holy Cross was able to secure the draw with a goal off of a free kick in the game’s 89’. Next up, the Tigers are back at home to play Wake Forest on Friday night, September 20. The match will take place at Historic Riggs Field at 7:30 pm and will be streamed on ACC Network.