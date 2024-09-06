No. 5 Cardinal hold on versus No. 2 Tigers before big Riggs crowd

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - The No. 2-ranked Clemson Tigers men’s soccer team lost to the No. 5-ranked Stanford Cardinal, 3-2, in front of 6,179 fans announced at Historic Riggs Field on Friday. Despite a late charge down two in the second half, Clemson couldn’t find the equalizer it needed to tie it up. The Tigers fell at home for the first time since August 24, 2023 (UCF), and their first loss overall since September 22, 2023 (Wake Forest). “We may have lost tonight…but we gained a lot tonight,” Clemson head coach Mike Noonan said postgame of the effort. The game opened for Clemson (1-1-1) in textbook fashion. After stopping a good opportunity from Stanford (4-1-0), they carried the ball down and earned a corner. Joran Gerbet whipped a corner to the near post, and Lukas Magnuson’s shoulder struck the ball, which floated into the top right corner. Two minutes into the match, Clemson took the lead. Three minutes later, the Cardinal’s high press got Shane de Flores a free shot at goal, but Joseph Andema made a great save. The ball rolled away, and Andema looked to recollect, but the Stanford attacker got their first, and Andema conceded a penalty with a foul. On the spot kick, Will Reilly slotted it past Andema’s hand into the bottom right corner. Clemson’s attack came to fruition in the eleventh minute. A quick one-two and Misei Yoshizawa ripped a shot, which was blocked. It landed on Ransford Gyan, who took a quick shot, but that was also blocked. The rowdy fans cheered on the frenetic action. Thirty-five minutes in, Clemson and Stanford dueled in the midfield. In a tight contest, a moment of opportunity struck for Clemson. A through ball to Alex Meinhard around the left side of the box, he collected while Stanford keeper Rowan Schnelby made contact, and Meinhard went down. The referee called a penalty, but after further review, the penalty was waived. It was a tough break for the Tigers near the halftime interval. A minute later, Stanford came right down the field. They crossed into the box, and Alfonso Tenconi-Gradillas hit a powerful header, which Andema saved off the crossbar. However, the ball came back into play off a Clemson player and rolled into the net for an own goal. Stanford struck some luck to take the lead going into halftime. Both teams didn't create many chances for the first 15 minutes of the second half. Gyan had a touch of flair in the 60th minute, blowing past one defender, getting into great pace, and had to be pulled down for a foul. Clemson earned a free kick that turned into little. In the 68th minute, tempers flared. A Stanford player was pushed down, Yoshizawa got pushed, and another push on a Stanford player from Clemson. Cooler heads prevailed after, but the Riggs crowd got back into the game. In the 74th minute, a ball played across the box by Dylan Groeneveld was crisply placed, and Jackson Kiil slotted it home to double Stanford’s advantage. Andema was left flat-footed and it was easily slotted into the net. Clemson earned a free kick two minutes later at the top of the box. Gerbet stood over it and laced it to the keeper's left, who did not move. With a perfectly placed shot by the Preseason All-ACC midfielder, Clemson put its name back into the game with a goal with 14 minutes left to go. Clemson’s opportunities then became slim. In the 87th minute, a ball was played to the back post, and a fantastic save by Schnelby in front of the goal saved Stanford’s lead. The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, September 10, at 7:00 p.m., hosting Loyola (Md.) at Historic Riggs Field for Youth League Night. Some Gerbet magic to bring us within one! 🪄#ClemsonUnited | 📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/LhTFWwSTgA — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 7, 2024 Tyler Trimnal forces a deflection off a Stanford defender to put the Tigers ahead!#ClemsonUnited | 📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/VhEsXfqmhf — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 6, 2024 Already Shane's FOURTH goal this season 🔥



📺 » ACCNX#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/xmT6G63Iyc — Stanford Men’s Soccer (@StanfordMSoccer) September 7, 2024 The best fans 🤝 filling up Riggs #ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/fqLG6I2lKo — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) September 7, 2024

