No. 2 Clemson plays to draw at Virginia Tech

CU Athletic Communications by

Blacksburg, Va. – Clemson men’s soccer rallied to a 2-2 draw on Friday night against Virginia Tech in the final match of the 2024 regular season. The result moves the second-ranked Tigers to 11-2-3 on the year, 5-2-1 in ACC play, while the Hokies move to 7-5-4, 1-5-2 in ACC play. Patrick Donovan came on in the 18th minute to replace Joseph Andema, promptly making a save to swing the momentum back in the Tigers’ favor. The Hokies grabbed that momentum back, however, netting two quick goals in the 30’ and 32’ to take a 2-0 lead. Clemson cut the deficit in half just before the break, as reigning ACC Offensive Player of the Week Alex Meinhard found freshman Ransford Gyan crashing towards the goal for his third goal of the season in the 43’. Joran Gerbet netted the equalizer in the 78’, heading in an assist from Gyan to tie the match at two and lock the Tigers into the #2 seed in the 2024 ACC Tournament. Donovan made a career-high three saves in relief of Andema and helped the Tigers secure that #2 spot. Up next, the Tigers will host a first round ACC Tournament game at Historic Riggs Field. The Tigers, as the #2 seed, will take on the #15 seed, but opponent and game time are TBD. the Meinhard ➡️ Gyan connection 💪#ClemsonUnited | 📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/SDeDQrgfQK — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 1, 2024 THE EQUALIZER ⚡️#ClemsonUnited pic.twitter.com/vEUnIIE1x2 — Clemson Men's Soccer (@ClemsonMSoccer) November 1, 2024